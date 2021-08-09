NIA LDC Answer Key 2020-21 OUT @nia.nic.in, Download MTS, LDC, Cataloguer, Pharmacist & Others Here

NIA LDC Answer Key 2020-21: National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) has released the answer keys for various posts including Lecturer (All Subjects), Museum Curator, Pharmacist, LDC and MTS 2021 at its website. All candidates who appeared on 8 August 2021 for the aforementioned exams can now download the set wise NIA Answer Key 2021 through the official website of NIA.i.e.nia.nic.in.

The board has also released an important notice regarding the Multi Tasking Staff Screening Test. According to the notice, the revised answer keys for Multi Tasking Staff will be uploaded shortly on the official website. All candidates are advised to file their objections and deposit fees for the same till the revised key is uploaded.

How to check NIA Answer Key 2020-21?

Visit the official website of NIA.i.e.nia.nic.in. Click on ‘Answer Keys of Screening tests conducted on 08-08-2021 for LECTURER(ALL SUBJECTS), MUSEUM CURATOR, PHARMACIST, CATALOGUER, LDC, MTS under news section.’ A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download NIA Answer Key and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download NIA LDC Answer Key 2020-21

Official Notice

Latest Government Jobs:

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: 282 Vacancies Notified for Civilian Posts, Apply Online @indianairforce.nic.in

UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 63 Posts: Apply Now for Asst Prosecution Officer Exam 2021