NPAT BBA 2020 Previous Year Papers | Download Question Papers for Free

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies NPAT (NMIMS Programs After Twelfth) is conducted annually for admission to BBA Course conducted by the institute and other affiliated colleges. The BBA NPAT entrance exam grants admission to the Mumbai, Shirpur and Bengaluru campus of NMIMS.

In this article you will be able to find out NMIMS NPAT Previous Year Question Papers that are instrumental in NPAT BBA exam preparation. The NPAT previous year papers are available for download free of cost for the aspirants. However, before you move on to download NPAT question papers; take a look at the NPAT BBA exam pattern. This will help you know the expectations from the aspirants and you will be in better position to solve the NPAT BBA previous year paper. Take a look at the snapshot of the NPAT BBA exam pattern provided below:

NMIMS NPAT 2020 Exam Pattern

The NMIMS NPAT Exam is a computer-based (online) exam that comprises of objective type questions (MCQs) from three sections namely Proficiency in English language, Quantitative & Numerical Ability, Reasoning and General Intelligence. There are generally 120 questions in the exam to test the aptitude of the candidates. Aspirants get 100 minutes to solve 120 questions. Take a look at the summarised table for easy understanding of the NPAT BBA question paper:

NPAT BBA Exam Sections No. of MCQs Marks Sectional Time limit Quantitative and Numerical Ability 40 40 40 minutes Reasoning and General Intelligence 40 40 35 minutes Proficiency in General English 40 40 25 minutes Total 120 120 100 minutes

As the marking scheme goes, candidates choosing correct option will be awarded +1 mark and there is NO negative marking for the attempting wrong option.

NPAT BBA Previous Year Papers

NPAT BBA previous year questions papers is a trusted and reliable source to analyse your performance. Download these papers that are free of cost to kick-start your preparation. It will also help you understand the trend of questions that have been asked previously and are expected this year.

Here is a list of NPAT previous year papers for your reference:

NPAT Previous Year Paper Download Link NPAT BBA 2015 Question Paper Click Here NPAT BBA 2016 Question Paper Click Here NPAT BBA 2017 Question Paper Click Here NPAT BBA 2018 Question Paper Click Here NPAT BBA 2019 Question Paper Click Here

