NPAT BBA 2020 Previous Year Papers | Download Question Papers for Free

NMIMS organizes NPAT exam for admission to BBA course. Find out NPAT previous year papers to practice before the D-day. NPAT BBA previous year papers are available free to download.

Apr 8, 2020 17:14 IST
NPAT BBA Previous year paper
Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies NPAT (NMIMS Programs After Twelfth) is conducted annually for admission to BBA Course conducted by the institute and other affiliated colleges. The BBA NPAT entrance exam grants admission to the Mumbai, Shirpur and Bengaluru campus of NMIMS. 

In this article you will be able to find out NMIMS NPAT Previous Year Question Papers that are instrumental in NPAT BBA exam preparation. The NPAT previous year papers are available for download free of cost for the aspirants. However, before you move on to download NPAT question papers; take a look at the NPAT BBA exam pattern. This will help you know the expectations from the aspirants and you will be in better position to solve the NPAT BBA previous year paper. Take a look at the snapshot of the NPAT BBA exam pattern provided below:

NMIMS NPAT 2020 Exam Pattern

The NMIMS NPAT Exam is a computer-based (online) exam that comprises of objective type questions (MCQs) from three sections namely Proficiency in English language, Quantitative & Numerical Ability, Reasoning and General Intelligence. There are generally 120 questions in the exam to test the aptitude of the candidates. Aspirants get 100 minutes to solve 120 questions. Take a look at the summarised table for easy understanding of the NPAT BBA question paper:

NPAT BBA Exam Sections

No. of MCQs

Marks

Sectional Time limit

Quantitative and Numerical Ability

40

40

40 minutes

Reasoning and General Intelligence

40

40

35 minutes

Proficiency in General English

40

40

25 minutes

Total

120

120

100 minutes

As the marking scheme goes, candidates choosing correct option will be awarded +1 mark and there is NO negative marking for the attempting wrong option.

NPAT BBA Previous Year Papers

NPAT BBA previous year questions papers is a trusted and reliable source to analyse your performance. Download these papers that are free of cost to kick-start your preparation. It will also help you understand the trend of questions that have been asked previously and are expected this year.

Here is a list of NPAT previous year papers for your reference:

NPAT Previous Year Paper

Download Link

NPAT BBA 2015 Question Paper

Click Here

NPAT BBA 2016 Question Paper

Click Here

NPAT BBA 2017 Question Paper

Click Here

NPAT BBA 2018 Question Paper

Click Here

NPAT BBA 2019 Question Paper

Click Here

