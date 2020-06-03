NTA 2020 ARPIT Teaching Exam to develop 1.5 Million Faculty: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Praised MOOCs platform SWAYAM

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal appreciated the ARPIT teaching exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for professional development of teachers. Education Minister stated that “ARPIT will be instrumental in the online professional development of 1.5 million higher education faculty using the MOOCs platform @SWAYAMMHRD”. Also More than 1 Lakh Teachers enrolled for 48 ARPIT Course in 2019-2020. Let’s look at the Details of NTA ARPIT Exam:

NTA APRIT Exam

In 2020, NTA conducted Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) 2020 Exam for the professional development of 15 lakhs higher education faculty. On 13th November 2018, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) officially launched online Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) for enabling online professional development of higher education faculty using the MOOCs platform SWAYAM. In 2019-20, total 146199 ARPIT Candidates have taken up the Online SWAYAM MOOCs Courses.

NTA ARPIT 48 Courses

Here is the list of 48 Courses for which over 1 Lakh teachers in enrolled in the year 2019-20:

S.No Course Title 1 Emerging Areas In Hospital Planning, Design And Facilities Management 2 Online Refresher Course In Chemistry For Higher Education Faculty- 2019 3 Components And Applications Of Internet Of Things 4 Online Refresher Course In Management 5 Gender/ Women Studies 6 A Guide For Teachers Of All Disciplines 7 The Trends Of Modern Gujarati Literature 8 Online Refresher Course In Law 9 Concerns In Educational Research And Assessment 10 Tribal Studies 11 Big Data Analytics For Smart Grid 12 Ritikalain Hindi Sahitya 13 Curriculum, Pedagogy And Evaluation For Higher Education 14 Online Refresher Course In Philosophy 15 Refresher Course In Commerce 16 Refresher Course In Economics 17 Annual Refresher Programme In English Language Teaching 18 Refresher Course on Teacher and Teaching in Higher Education 19 Online Refresher Course in Methodology of Teaching Sanskrit 20 Leadership And Governance In Higher Education. Level 2 21 Refresher Course In Psychology 2019 22 Assessment Of Practical And Social Skills In Higher Education 23 Pedagogical Innovations And Research Methodology 24 Stars And Stellar Systems 25 Financial Markets & Emerging Business Models 26 Sustainable Construction Materials & Techniques 27 Skills For New Educational Architecture 28 Data Analysis For Social Science Teachers 29 Emerging Trends & Technologies in Library & Information Services 30 A Practical Refresher in Computer Science 31 A Practical Refresher in Computer Engineering 32 Numerical Methods in Civil Engineering 33 Fourier Analysis & its Applications 34 Introduction to Quantum Physics & its Applications 35 Convective Heat Transfer: Fundamentals & Applications 36 MASS TRANSFER I 37 Textile and Fibre Engineering 38 History of Indian Science and Technology 39 Online Refresher Course in Arts (Literature & Culture) 40 Online Refresher Course in History 41 Online Refresher Course in Political Science 42 Urdu Refresher Course 43 Professional Development of Home Science Faculty 44 Advances in Agricultural Engineering 45 Fundamental Concepts of Electricity 46 ONLINE REFRESHER COURSE IN PHARMACY FOR HIGHER EDUCATION 47 Electronic Systems for Sensor Applications. 48 X-RAY CRYSTALLOGRAPHY

NTA ARPIT 2020 Teachers Eligibility

Candidates belonging to the below 2 categories are eligible to appear in the ARPIT 2020 Exam:

Faculty Learner: MHRD has designed the ARPIT Programme for the development of faculty members working in a Higher Educational Institution in India. The learner who has enrolled in any of the 48 courses is eligible for appearing for the examination of that course only. Faculty learners can provide Faculty ID Proof/ Appointment Letter/Latest Pay slip/Promotion Order as their ID Proof.

Non- Faculty Learner: Candidates who are Non-faculty learners can also take the ARPIT 2020 Teaching Exams.

NTA ARPIT 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The examination for the 48 ARPIT courses is held in online mode having Objective Multiple-Choice Questions of 3 hours duration of 100 questions of maximum 100 marks. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. Candidates can download the study material of 48 courses from its official website – swayam.gov.in.

NTA ARPIT 2020 Certificate

The learner who successfully clear the examinations i.e. score 50% or more only will be issued a certificate by SWAYAM which will be equivalent to UGC one refresher course for career advancement scheme of faculty. Certification will be issued to all successful candidates based upon the grading system. Obtaining E grade or below 50 % marks will be considered as failure.

ARPIT 2020 Grading Scheme Marks Obtained Grade More than 80% Grade A 70-79% Grade B 60-69% Grade C 50-59% Grade D Less than 50% Grade E (Failure)

National Testing Agency (NTA) would be conducting the examination and certification would be done through SWAYAM. Faculty with such certificates can use them for availing the equivalence recognized by UGC, as a refresher course for their Career Advancement Scheme. Non-Faculty Learners also would be given certificates from SWAYAM.