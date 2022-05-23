UGC NET 2022 Application Correction Window Closing Today @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check How to Make Changes in NTA NET Application Form

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

NTA UGC NET 2022 Application Correction Window Closing Today @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Know the step by step process of making corrections (if any) in the online application form of UGC NET 2022 Exam (June 2022 & Dec 2021 Merged Cycle).

Created On: May 23, 2022 13:05 IST
Modified On: May 23, 2022 13:05 IST
UGC NET 2022 Application Correction Window Closing Today @ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET 2022 Application Correction Window Closing Today @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET 2022 Application Correction Window Closing Today @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application correction window for UGC NET June 2022 & December 2021 Merged Cycle today, i.e., 23rd May 2022 (upto 9:00 PM). If candidates have mistakenly filled wrong in the application form, here is an opportunity for them to make corrections in their online application form.

How to Make Corrections in NTA UGC NET 2022 Application Form?

For making any corrections or modification in the UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Online Application Form, candidates are required to visit the official website of NTA i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The Home Page for the UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Exam will open. There candidates are required to click on the link “Correction Window of Online Application Form for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles)”.

A new page will open which will ask the already registered candidates to sign in. Those candidates who want to make any corrections or modifications are required to login with the details: Application Number, Password and Security Pin showed in CAPTCHA. All the registered candidates for the said examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction in their particulars, in their respective registration form, wherever incorrect or incomplete.

The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 23 May 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking and UPI. Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates.

Query

Action

For Candidates who have verified AADHAR

No change allowed in Mobile Number, Email Address, Permanent Address & Correspondence Address

No change allowed in Candidate’s Name, Date of Birth and Gender

No change allowed in Photo

Change is allowed either in Father’s Name or Mother’s Name (any one only)

For Candidates who have not used Aadhar for modification

No change allowed in Mobile Number, Email Address, Permanent Address & Correspondence Address

No change allowed in Photo

Change is allowed either in candidate’s Name or Father’s Name or Mother’s Name (any one only)

NOTE: Candidates may correct/modify/edit any of the particular(s) in the Application Form online, excluding the fields mentioned in Annexure-I, above.

For further clarification related to UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET December 2021 Exam:

UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Merged Cycle

Important Dates

Submission of Online Application Form

30th April to 20th May 2022 (till 05:00 PM)

Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI

20th May 2022 (till 11:50 PM)

 

Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form

21st May to 23rd May 2022

Direct Link to Make Correction in Application Form

Intimation of Cities of exam centres

To be announced later on website

Downloading of Admit Card from NTA

To be announced later on website

Dates of Examination

June 2022 (Tentative)

This year, in order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2021 and June 2022 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode. UGC NET June 2022 & December 2021 Combined Exam will be conducted in 82 subjects at selected Examination Centers spread across the country for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. 

FAQ

Q1. What are the Application Correction Dates of NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam?

21st to 23rd May 2022

Q2. Which is the Official Website for Making Corrections in UGC NET 2022 Application Form?

Ugcnet.Nta.Nic.In

Q3. Will there be an additional fee for making Corrections in NTA UGC NET 2022 Application Form?

The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking and UPI
