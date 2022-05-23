NTA UGC NET 2022 Registration Date Extended till 30th May: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Informed

NTA UGC NET 2022 Registration @ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 20th May: UGC NET 2022 Registrations are being held by NTA at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and will end on 20th May 2022. UGC NET Exams are conducted by NTA to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges.
NTA UGC NET 2022 Application Dates Extended to 30th May
UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that “In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022.”
In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022.— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 22, 2022
Below are the Revised Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:
|
UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Combined Exam
|
Important Dates
|
Submission of Online Application Form
|
30th April to 30th May 2022 (till 05:00 PM)
|
Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI
|
30th May 2022 (till 11:50 PM)
|
Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form
|
New 1st June to 3rd June 2022 (Tentative)
Previous - 21st May to 23rd May 2022
|
Intimation of Cities of exam centres
|
To be announced later on website
|
Downloading of Admit Card from NTA
|
To be announced later on website
|
Dates of Examination
|
To be notified later
Candidates are advised to keep the following information ready before beginning the process of filling online application form for NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:
|
S.No.
|
Document/Information required for filling UGC NET 2022 APPLICATION FORM
|
1
|
Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth
|
2
|
Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Card Number/ Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID
|
3
|
Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester marks sheet
|
4
|
Your Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address with Pin Code
|
5
|
Four cities for Centres of your choice - Check Exam Centre List
|
6
|
Code of NET Subject
|
7
|
Code of subject at Post Graduation Level
|
8
|
Code of Post Graduation Course
|
10
|
Category Certificate
|
11
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable
|
12
|
Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable
|
13
|
e-mail address and Mobile Number of candidate
|
14
|
Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only of candidate’s Photograph (10 kb to 200 kb) and Signature (4 kb to 30 kb)