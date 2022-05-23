NTA UGC NET 2022 Registration Date Extended till 30th May: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Informed

NTA UGC NET 2022 Registration Date Extended till 30th May: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has informed that NTA UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Merged Cycle Application Dates have been extended till 30 th May 2022.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Application Dates Extended to 30th May

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that “In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022.”

Below are the Revised Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Combined Exam Important Dates Submission of Online Application Form 30th April to 30th May 2022 (till 05:00 PM) Direct Link to Apply Online Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI 30th May 2022 (till 11:50 PM) Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form New 1st June to 3rd June 2022 (Tentative) Previous - 21st May to 23rd May 2022 Intimation of Cities of exam centres To be announced later on website Downloading of Admit Card from NTA To be announced later on website Dates of Examination To be notified later

Candidates are advised to keep the following information ready before beginning the process of filling online application form for NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam: