NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Dates clarification given by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal: Exam likely to be held after 15th June 2020

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on 5th May 2020 in a Webinar gave a statement regarding UGC NET June 2020 Exam and cleared the doubts of the UGC NET Aspirants. Candidates are curious to know the postponed dates of UGC NET June 2020 Exam and asked the same question in the Webinar from the Education Minister. In response HRD Minister said, “that all the UGC Exams are likely to be conducted after 15th June 2020 or after the month of June 2020”.

Education Minister also said that UGC NET 2020 Exam Dates will be confirmed in few days and advised candidates to utilize this COVID-19 Lockdown period for exam preparation.

Earlier NTA extended the Online Registration Dates of UGC NET June 2020 Exam and released an official notification stating ““In view of the hardships faced by the parents and the students due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has extended/ revised the dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various Examinations”.

Below are the revised dates of UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Extended Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 16th May 2020 NTA UGC NET June 2020 Application Direct Link Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ NetBanking/ Paytm 16th May 2020 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only Postponed (Previously 18 April to 24 April 2020) Downloading of Admit Cards Postponed (Previously 15th May 2020) UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates Previously 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020 (Postponed- Revised dates after assessing situation as on 15th April 2020) Date for announcing results 5th July 2020 (Tentative)

Submission of Online Application Forms shall be accepted upto 04.00 PM and Submission of fee upto 11.50 PM.

National Testing Agency also mentioned in the notification that “NTA understands the importance of academic calendar and schedule, but it is equally concerned about the wellbeing of every citizen including students.”

NTA asked students and parents to not worry about the Examination. Moreover, parents are requested to help young students utilize this time for preparing for the Examination and focus on critical concepts in order to close learning gaps if any. NTA also assured that it would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time.

For further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the below numbers and Email ID:

Phone Numbers 8287471852 8178359845 9650173668 9599676953 8882356803 NTA Email ID genadmin@nta.ac.in UGC NET Email ID ugcnet@nta.ac.in Test Practice Centre (TPC) Mock Test tpc@nta.ac.in

As a Precaution against COVID - 19, NTA’s helpdesk is operating with limited resources. For exam related queries candidates can text them on the above given numbers.

