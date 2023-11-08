Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 119 DBW Posts, Check Eligibility, Salary And More

Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023 : Ordnance Factory has released the notification for the 119 posts of tenure based DBW (Danger Building Worker) on the official website. Check notification pdf and other details here.

Get all the details of Ordnance Factory Recruitment here, apply online link

Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023 Notification: Ordnance Factory Khamaria, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh has released notification for the 119 posts of tenure based DBW (Danger Building Worker) in the Employment News (04-10) November 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 21, 2023.

Candidates willling to apply for these posts should have Ex- Apprentice of AOCP trade (NCTVT) possessing Ordnance Factories training/experience in manufacturing and handling of military ammunition and explosives with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by post on or before November 21, 2023.

Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 119 posts of DBW (Danger Building Worker) are to be filled under the recruitment drive.

Ordnance Factory Educational Qualification 2023

Ex-Apprentice of AOCP trade (NCTVT) possessing Ordnance Factories training/experience in manufacturing and handling of military ammunition and explosives and also ex-trade apprentice of AOCP trade trained in Ordnance Factories of erstwhile Ordnance Factories Board.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Ordnance Factory Jobs 2023: Age Limit (as of 20-10-2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 35 Years (General)

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Basic Pay For Ordnance Factory DBW Posts 2023

Rs. 19,900 + DA

Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



How To Apply For Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format given on the official website by post on or before November 21, 2023.