OSSC Skill Test Schedule 2022 (Released) For Various Posts at ossc.gov.in: Check Admit Card Download Date

OSSC Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding the skill test schedule and Admit Card update for the post of Senior Cameraman and Photographers on its official website. The Skill test for the post of Senior Cameraman, Photographers under I& PR Department-2022 will be conducted from 15 December 2022 onwards.

As per the short notice released, OSSC will conduct the Skill Test for the post of Senior Cameraman, Photographers under I& PR Department-2022 on 15/16/17 December 2022. Candidates qualified successfully in the written test for the Senior Cameraman, Photographers post conducted on 16 November 2022 are able to appear in the Skill Test as per the selection process for the above posts.

Candidates qualified for the Skill Test round for these posts should note that OSSC will upload the Admit Card for the Skill Test on 10 December 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

