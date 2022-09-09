PFRDA Recruitment 2022 Notification for Officer Grade A Posts Across India: Check Assistant Manager Qualification Here

PFRDA Recruitment 2022 Notification: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority is hiring for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Posts. Check Details Here.

PFRDA Recruitment 2022 Notification: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), announced the vacancy for recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager). Opportunity is available for the General, Finance and Accounts, Information Technology, Research (Economics), Legal and Official Language (Rajbhasha) Streams.

The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases i.e. Phase - I Online Examination, Phase - II Online Examination and Phase – III Interview. Those who have appeared for the final examinations and waiting for the results are also eligible to appear in Phase I, Phase II & Phase III of the selection process.

Important Dates

Starting Date of PFRDA Officer Grade A Online Application Starting Date 15 September 2022 Last Date of PFRDA Officer Grade A Online Application Last Date 07 October 2022 PFRDA Officer Phase 1 Exam Date Will be intimated on the website of PFRDA at www.pfrda.org.in. PFRDA Officer Phase 2 Exam Date Will be intimated on the website of PFRDA at www.pfrda.org.in. PFRDA Officer Interview Date Will be intimated to candidates successful in Phase II by E-mail/SMS.

PFRDA Officer Grade A Vacancy Details

Stream Vacancy General 15 Finance and Accounts 2 IT 1 Research (Economics) 1 Legal 2 Official Language (Rajbhasha) 1

PFRDA Officer Grade A Salary:

Rs. 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)- 85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years).

PFRDA Officer Grade A Educational Qualification

General - Master's Degree in any discipline or Bachelor's Degree in Law or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from a recognized University or ACA/ FCA from ICAI or ACS/ FCS from ICSI or ACMA/ FCMA from ICMAI (erstwhile AICWA/ FICWA from ICWAI) or CFA from CFA Institute.

Finance and Accounts - Graduation from a recognized university AND ACA/ FCA from ICAI or ACS/ FCS from ICSI or ACMA/ FCMA from ICMAI (erstwhile AICWA/ FICWA from ICWAI) or CFA from CFA Institute.

IT - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (electrical / electronics and communication/information technology/computer science) or Masters in Computer Application or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a postgraduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computers/information technology. Post Qualification experience of two (02) years in the field of Information Technology.

Research (Economics) - Master’s Degree in Statistics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance)/ Econometrics.

Legal - Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University/ Institute.

Official Language (Rajbhasha) - Master's Degree in Hindi with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor's Degree level or Master's Degree in Sanskrit/ English/ Economics/ Commerce with Hindi as a subject at Bachelor's Degree level from a recognized University/ Institute.

PFRDA Officer Grade A Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Process for PFRDA Officer Grade A Recrutiment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Phase I - Online Screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) Phase II - Online examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) Phase III - Interview

How to Apply for PFRDA Officer Grade A Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to PFRDA’s website ‘www.pfrda.org.in’ and open the link “Careers” Now, go to Recruitment Notification entitled “PFRDA RECRUITMENT EXERCISE -RECRUITMENT OF OFFICER GRADE A (ASSISTANT MANAGER) - 2022” and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen. Choose the tab "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-ID. Complete registration Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the "VALIDATE YOUR DETAILS" and"SAVE & NEXT" button. Upload necessary documents Modify details, if required, and click on "COMPLETE REGISTRATION" Click on "PAYMENT" Tab and proceed for payment. Click on "SUBMIT" button.

Application Fee:

Unreserved/GEN, EWS & OBC - Rs. 1,000/-

SC/ST/PwBD/Women - No Fee

PFRDA Notification Download