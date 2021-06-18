PGIMER JRF Interview Schedule 2021 Released @pgimer.edu.in, Check Junior Research Fellow Interview Details

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the interview schedule for the Junior Research Fellow posts on its official website-pgimer.edu.in.

PGIMER JRF Interview Schedule 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the interview schedule for the Junior Research Fellow posts. PGIMER will conduct the interview for Junior Research Fellow posts on 25 June 2021. All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Junior Research Fellow Post can check the details interview details notice available on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

As per the short notice released, the interview for the |unior Research Fellow post under project "Clinico-immunological analysis of Paediatric Hydatid disease: Prognosis, outcomes and correlation of clinical and laboratory factors during the course of disease" will be held on 24 June 2021.

Candidates who have to appear for the interview round for Junior Research Fellow posts should note that interview will be conducted in both physical and virtual modes.

Candidates should note that they will have to convey the option of their preference (either physical or virtual mode) by 20 June 2021 by email to the undersigned (nitinjamespeters@yahoo.com). The time slots of interview will be informed to the candidates by email by PGIMER.

Candidates can check the details of the PGIMER JRF Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for PGIMER Interview Schedule 2021 for Junior Research Fellow





You May Read Also

RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 83 Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply Online



Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: PGIMER Interview Schedule 2021 for Junior Research Fellow