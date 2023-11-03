PPU Result 2023 OUT at ppup.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

PPU Result 2023 OUT: Patliputra University (PPU) declared the results of the various semesters for various UG, PG, and vocational courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, BCA, B.Ed, LLB on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result.

Get the Direct link to download PPU Result 2023 PDF here.

PPU Result 2023: Patliputra University (PPU) has recently released the results of various UG, PG, and vocational courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, BCA, B.Ed, LLB. Patliputra University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- ppup.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Patliputra University result 2023, the students need to enter their roll number and parent's name.

PPU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Patliputra University released the results of various years/semesters for UG, PG, and vocational programs. The students can check their Patliputra University results 2023 on the official website of the University- ppup.ac.in.

Patliputra University Result 2023 Click here

How to Check Patliputra University Patna Results 2023.

Candidates can check their annual/semester results for various UG, PG, and vocational courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, BCA, B.Ed, LLB, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the PPU marksheet 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- ppup.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Registration & Examination Portal’ segment given on the top of the page.

Step 3: Click on Examination Result

Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on the show marksheet

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Patliputra University Marksheets 2023

Check here the direct link for Patliputra University marksheet for various examinations.

Patliputra University: Highlights

Patliputra University (PPU) is located in Patna, Bihar. This University was established in 2018. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

PPU offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Agriculture, Arts, Commerce, Education, Law and Science.