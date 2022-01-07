Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2022 for Sr Production Executive & Production Executive Posts, Apply online @prasarbharati.gov.in

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2022: Prasar Bharti has released notifications for recruitment to the post of Senior Production Executive and Production Executive (DD Kisan). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 15 days (20 January 2022) from the day of publication on the PB Website.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 days (20 January 2022) from the day of publication on PB Website.

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Senior Production Executive - 6 Posts

Production Executive - 3 Posts

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Production Executive - Graduate or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institution; Candidate should have proficiency in Hindi.

Production Executive - Graduate or equivalent from a recognized university/ Institution; Candidate should have proficiency in Hindi.

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Senior Production Executive -50 years on the date of application

Production Executive - 35 years on the date of application

Download Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Download Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2022 Notification (2)

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2022 Salary

Senior Production Executive -Rs.50,000 to Rs 55,000/- per month

Production Executive - Rs 35,000/- to Rs. 40,000 per month

How to apply for Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates may apply online on the Prasar Bharati weblink https:/iapplications.prasarbharati.org within 15 days (20 January 2022) from the date of publication on the PB Website. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

