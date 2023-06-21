PSEB Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF): Download the Detailed Syllabus for Theory & Map Work

Punjab Board Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24: Check the new History Syllabus of Punjab Board’s Class 12 here. It mentions detailed topics and map items to be covered in 2023-24. Download the full syllabus in PDF here.

Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24 PSEB: The class 12 history subject in Punjab Board is a comprehensive survey of the history of Punjab from the Mughal period to the British occupation. The syllabus covers a wide range of topics, from the political history of Punjab to the social and cultural history of the region. The subject is designed to give students a broad understanding of the history of Punjab and its people. The syllabus also includes a few map questions on the topics around Banda Singh Bahadur, Shri Guru Gobind Singh ji, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, First Anglo-Sikh War and Second Anglo Sikh war. Here’s the latest PSEB Class 12 History Syllabus which is released by the board for the current academic session (2023-24). The syllabus elaborately discusses the topics to be covered throughout the year and prepared for the year-end PSEB Board Exam 2024. It also mentions the topics on which map items need to be covered for PSEB Class 12 History.

You can check and download the complete syllabus from the following section of this artcile.

Related| PSEB Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 All Subjects

PSEB Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24

PART – A

1. Physical Features of the Punjab and their influence on its History.

2. Sources of the History of the Punjab.

3. Political, Social and Economic conditions of the Punjab in the beginning of the 16th Century.

4. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Life and His Teachings.

5. Development of Sikhism under Sri Guru Angad Dev Ji, Sri Guru Amardas Ji and Sri Guru Ramdas Ji.

6. Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji and His Martyrdom.

7. Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji and Transformation of Sikhism.

8. Sri Guru Har Rai Ji and Sri Guru Har Krishan Ji.

9. Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji and His Martyrdom.

10. Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the Foundation of Khalsa, His battles and His personality.

11. Banda Singh Bahadur.

PART-B

12. Abdus Samad Khan, Zakaria Khan and Mir Mannu, Their relations with the Sikhs.

13. Rise of the Dal Khalsa and its mode of Fighting.

14. Social and Economic Conditions of the Punjab under the Mughals.

15. Invasions of Ahmed Shah Abdali and disintegration of Mughal rule in the Punjab.

16. Origin and Growth of the Sikh Misls and their nature of organization.

17. Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Career and Conquests.

18. Anglo-Sikh Relations (1800-1839).

19. Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s relations with Afganistan and his N.W F. Policy.

20. Civil and Military Administration of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

21. Character and Personality of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

22. First Anglo-Sikh War – Causes and Results.

23. Second Anglo-Sikh War – Causes and Results, Annexation of the Punjab.

PART-C

Map Question Topics

In this part, there will be one question on the map. The question on the map will be compulsory. The question of Map will be set out of the following Map of Punjab.

1. Battles of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

2. Important Battles of Banda Singh Bahadur.

3. Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Kingdom.

4. First Anglo-Sikh War.

5. Second Anglo-Sikh War.

Download the Class 12th History PSEB Syllabus in PDF from the following link:

Related: