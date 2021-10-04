PSTCL Result 2021 Out for JE, AM, LDC, AO, and Other Posts @pstcl.org, Download Merit List Here

PSTCL Result 2021 has been released for the post of Assistant Engineer/ OT (Electrical, Civil), Account Officer, Assistant Manager, Divisional Accountant, Junior Engineer, Lower Divisional Clerk and Telephone Mechanic on pstcl.org.

PSTCL Result 2021 Download: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) has uploaded the combined merit list of qualified candidates in online exam for various posts of Assistant Engineer/ OT (Electrical, Civil), Account Officer, Assistant Manager, Divisional Accountant, Junior Engineer (JE), Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) and Telephone Mechanic on the official website - pstcl.org. PSTCL Result Links available in this article.

PSTCL Result Download Link

RESULT cum PROVISIONAL COMBINED MERIT LIST FOR THE POST OF TELEPHONE MECHANIC AGAINST CRA-10/2021

RESULT cum PROVISIONAL COMBINED MERIT LIST FOR THE POST OF LDC/ACCOUNTS AGAINST CRA-10/2021

RESULT cum PROVISIONAL COMBINED MERIT LIST FOR THE POST OF DIVISIONAL ACCOUNTANT AGAINST CRA-10/2021

RESULT cum PROVISIONAL COMBINED MERIT LIST FOR THE POST OF JE/COMMUNICATION AGAINST CRA-10/2021

RESULT cum PROVISIONAL COMBINED MERIT LIST FOR THE POST OF JE/CIVIL AGAINST CRA-10/2021

RESULT cum PROVISIONAL COMBINED MERIT LIST FOR THE POST OF ACCOUNT OFFICER AGAINST CRA-10/2021

RESULT cum PROVISIONAL COMBINED MERIT LIST FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT MANAGER/IT AGAINST CRA-10/2021

RESULT cum PROVISIONAL COMBINED MERIT LIST FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT MANAGER/HR AGAINST CRA-10/2021

RESULT cum PROVISIONAL COMBINED MERIT LIST FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT ENGINEER(OT)/CIVIL AGAINST CRA-10/2021

RESULT cum PROVISIONAL COMBINED MERIT LIST FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT ENGINEER(OT)/ELECTRICAL AGAINST CRA-10/2021

How to Download PSTCL Result 2021 ?

Visit the official website of PSTCL i.e. pstcl.org Click on the result link for which you have appeared Download PSTCL Result PDF Check the details of the selected candidates

PSTCL Exam was conducted in the month of August 2021. It is to be noted that the selection list for ALM and ASSAM shall also be released soon.

PSTCL Recruitment is being done to fill 501 vacancies. Out of which, 350 are for ALM Posts, 150 for ASSA and 1 for Architect Posts, against advertisement 11/2021 and 490 vacancies for AE, JE, AO, AM, DA, LDC and Telephone Mechanic, against advertisement number 10/2021.