REET 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow (23rd July): Check 7 Last Minute Tips to Score High Marks

REET 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow (23rd July): Cracking REET 2022 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. This time a total of 15,66,992 candidates have applied, out of which 13,65,831 candidates are natives of Rajasthan. As per the announcement made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approx. 46500 vacancies to be filled through the REET 2022 Exam. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the REET 2022 Online Exam with flying colors.

REET 2022 Exam will be conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on 23rd and 24th July 2022. Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test held by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan BSER for assessing the Eligibility of the candidates for Primary and Upper-Primary level Teachers in the state schools. 

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking the REET 2022 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

REET 2022 Exam will be conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Upper Primary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). The Primary Level Teachers exam will comprise 150 questions of 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. Let’s look at exam patterns for the Primary level (Paper-1):

REET Level-1 - Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Content

No. of questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I (Compulsory)

30

30

Language II (Compulsory)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

Let’s look at exam patterns for Upper Primary Level (Paper-1):

REET Level-2 - Elementary Level (Class VI to VIII)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Content

No. of questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu/Punjabi/Sindhi/Gujrati)

30

30

Language II (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu/Punjabi/Sindhi/Gujrati)

30

30

Mathematics & Science (OR)

Social Studies/Social Science (OR)

Any Other Subject

60

60

Total

150

150

2. Time Management

You are required to allocate proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during the examination.

3. Practice Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests

Candidates are advised to practice previous year's papers and mock tests to buck up their speed of solving papers. REET Paper-1 is for Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Paper-2 for Upper Primary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). Practice previous year's papers of Paper-1 and Paper-2 separately.

4. Read the Complete Question First

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answers eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

5. Maintain your Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score

Remember that there are no negative markings on Paper-1 & Paper-2. So, your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:

Direct Link to Download REET 2022 Admit Card

The same should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre.

Check REET 2022 Exam Centre, Shift Timings & Admit Card Guidelines

Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.

7. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving exams with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.  

