RPSC RAS 2018 Final Answer Key 2021 Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Here

RPSC RAS Final Answer Key 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the Rajasthan Administrative Services Examination 2018 & State Service Exam answer key on its website. All those candidates who appeared in the RPSC RAS 2018 Exam can check the subject wise answer key through the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The written test for the mains exam was conducted on 25 and 26 June 2019 at the various exam centres and the prelims exam was conducted on 5 August 2018. Now, the official answer keys for RPSC RAS 2018 Exam 2018 have been uploaded to the official website. Candidates who were waiting for the answer keys can now download RPSC RAS Answer Key by following the easy steps given below.

How to Download RPSC RAS Final Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on ‘Re-totalling of Answer Booklet of Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018’ flashing on the homepage. A link will be opened. Enter application id, roll number, date of birth, captcha code, OTP and click on submit button. The RPSC RAS Final Answer Key 2021 will be displayed. Candidates can download RPSC RAS Final Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download RPSC RAS Final Answer Key 2021

