RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment: 40000+ Track Maintainer Grade IV Vacancies, Job Profile, Salary after 7th CPC, Allowances, Promotion

RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment: Get details of RRB Group D Track Maintainer Grade IV in the Engineering Department including vacancies, job profile, salary (7 th CPC), allowances, promotion policy, eligibility & medical standards under RRB Group D 2020-21 Recruitment.

RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment: Railway Recruitment Board started RRB Group D Recruitment Process in 2019-20 to fill 103769 Vacancies under various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). Due to the COVID-19 surge across India, the release date of the exam schedule and admit cards of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam have been officially delayed.

In this article we are going to discuss the details of Track Maintainer Grade IV Posts including the Job Profile, Pay Scale and Promotion Policy. The post of Track Maintainer in Engineering Department comes under the category of Group D Posts in various units of Indian Railways.

RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment: Track Maintainer Grade IV Vacancies, Salary as per 7th Pay Commission & Allowances

As per the 7th Pay Commission, the salary of the Track Maintainer (Engineering) along with the number of vacancies announced this year by RRB is given in the below table:

RRB Group D Vacancies and Salary as per 7th Pay Commission Name of the post Department Pay Scale (In Rs.) Total Vacancies (All RRBs) Track Maintainer Grade IV Engineering Rs. 18,000/- (Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix) plus allowances as admissible 40721

Specific Allowances are there for Trackmen Categories:

(a) Washing Allowance for uniform

(b) Reimbursement of cost of shoes as Rs. 900 per annum

(c) Special allowance of Rs. 375 per month to each Track Maintainer deployed for manning of any of the Engineering level crossings

(d) CUG phone to each Track Maintainer Grade I and also to each patrolling team

(e) Improved working tools, ergonomically designed with lightweight

(f) Protective helmets with miner’s light, as T&P item for night patrolling

(g) Mechanization and automation of functioning in track activities

(h) Quality of uniform to be ensured, along with its timely supply

(i) Cleaning of track in suburban areas for gang working on track

(j) Development of warning system/hooter system for avoidance of unfortunate cases on track

(k) Night patrolling by the team of two persons

(l) Family accommodation at suitable stations for education and health of children of the family; rent-free barracks/duty huts and payment of House Rent Allowance in lieu of family quarter.

Apart from the Basic Pay, RRB Group D Level 1 Posts are entitled to several other benefits and allowances. These allowances will vary as per the various official rules of the respective Government Departments where the candidates are posted. Some of these allowances are:

-Dearness Allowance

-House Rent Allowance

-Transport Allowance

-Allowance for Night Duty

-Daily Allowance,

-Mileage Allowance beyond 8 km

-Compensation in case of Holidays

-Fixed Conveyance Allowance, Conveyance Allowance to Doctors

-Special Compensatory (Tribal/Scheduled Area) Allowances.

-Special Allowance to Railway School Teachers

-Special Allowance for child care, women with disabilities and Educational Allowance

-Overtime Allowance (OTA)

-Pension Scheme

-Medical Benefits

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be calculated as per the criteria mentioned below in the table:

Category of Cities HRA Before 7th Pay Commission HRA After 7th Pay Commission X 30% 24% Y 20% 16% Z 10% 8%

The three categories of cities are classified according to their population density. Let’s look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y and Z categories:

Categories Cities X (Population >= 50 Lakhs) Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata Y (Population 5 to 50 Lakhs) Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur Z (Population < 5 Lakhs) All other remaining cities

Below are the region-wise details of the total 103769 Vacancies announced by RRCs this year:

RRB GROUP D 2021: Track Maintainer Grade IV Job Profile & Work Responsibilities

The major roles and responsibilities of a Track Maintainer Grade IV are:

(a) Maintaining tracks.

(b) Will have to walk along the track checking the condition of track, attend to minor works like tightening/providing clamps, joints etc.

(c) Keep an eye over the breakdown of tracks

(d) Provides proper, safe and smooth track to the trains

(e) Look over every repairs and maintenance of the track line.

RRB GROUP D 2021: Track Maintainer Grade IV Promotion Policy

Candidates who are selected for the post of Track Maintainer Grade IV have the scope of promotion and growth opportunities in the future under the departments or units of Indian Railways.

Name of the Post Grade Pay Basis of Promotion Track Maintainer Grade I (Gangmate) Rs. 2800 Selection by Test Track Maintainer Grade I (Keyman) Rs. 2800 Selection by Test Track Maintainer Grade II Rs. 2400 Seniority Track Maintainer Grade III Rs. 1900 Seniority Track Maintainer Grade IV Rs. 1800 Recruitment

After a good year of work experience, Track Maintainer can get promoted to the Grades IV, III, II & I with Grade Pay of Rs. 1800, 1900, 2400 & 2800 respectively. A good work record and hard work can get you promoted to the post of Section Engineer in the Indian Railways Engineering Department.

RRB GROUP D 2021: Track Maintainer Grade IV Education Qualification

Below is the Minimum Education Qualification for the Track Maintainer Grade IV Posts:

RRB GROUP D - Track Maintainer Grade IV Education Qualification Details Post Name Education Qualification Track Maintainer Grade IV 10th pass (OR) ITI from institutions recognised by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT

RRB GROUP D 2021: Track Maintainer Grade IV Age Limit

As on 1st July 2019 lower and upper age limit indicated for various posts under RRB/RRC in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix are as given below:

Category Age Limit (As on 1st July 2019) General 18 to 33 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1986) OBC (NCL) 18 to 36 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1983) SC/ST 18 to 38 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1981)

RRB GROUP D 2021: Track Maintainer Grade IV Medical Standards

Below are the Medical Standards for the Track Maintainer Grade IV Posts:

RRB GROUP D – Track Maintainer Grade IV Details Medical Standards General Fitness Vision Standards B-1 Physically fit in all respects Distant Vision: 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 4D), Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required and Must pass the test for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision, Mesopic vision, etc.

RRB Group D Track Maintainer Grade IV Posts can be a great Job Opportunity for Candidates who wants a lucrative government Job in Indian Railways. The Job Profile of Track Maintainer Grade IV can offer you a decent government job and a good salary package.