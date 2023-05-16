RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result Date 2023: PDF Link to Active Soon at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023 is to be announced soon at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Direct Link to Download Rajasthan CET Result PDF, Interview Date, How to Check and Other Details.

RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result Date 2023: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) soon release the result of the Common Entrance Test (CET) for 12th Class. The RSMSSB CET Result Link will be available soon at the website of the board i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The result will be announced in a PDF. The PDF contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates who will be called for the next round of selection process.

RSMSSB CET Result Download Link

The result link to be provided soon on the official website of the board. However, there is no announcement regarding the result on the official website yet it is expected that RSMSSB Result 2023 to be announced soon. The link to check RSMSSB Result is provided below from where candidates can download their scorecard.

How to Download RSMSSB CET 10+2 Result 2023 ?

The result to be available on the official website only. The candidates are required to follow the steps provided below to download RSMSSB result.

Step 1: Visit Rajasthan State Recruitment Board - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ Link

Step 2: Enter the required details like roll number/roll code and date of birth in RSMSSB result login window

Step 4: Download RSMSSB CET 12th Result PDF

Step 5: Check roll numbers of selected candidates

RSMSSB Result 2023: Details on Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Result 2023

The following details to be mentioned on the result RSMSSB Result 2023 PDF:



Candidate's Name or roll number

Scores Obtained

Cut-off Marks secured in the respective subject

Qualifying status

Rajasthan CET Result 2023: 12th Level Cut-Off Marks 2023

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board to release the Cut-off Marks along with the result on its official website. The result will be declared only for those candidates who have secured equal to or more than the cut off score as per their category. The cut-off marks is calculated based on the following factors:

Level of difficulty of the exam

The number of candidates appeared in the exam

Number of Vacancies

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Merit List 2023

The merit list has been prepared by the board on the basis of marks scored by the candidates and cutoff of the CET 10+2 2023 Exam. The candidates can download the merit list from the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB CET 10+2 Result 2023 Overview

Name of the Exam Body Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Name of the Exam 10+2 Common Entrance Test (CET) Type Result Exam Date 4, 5, and 11 Feb 2023 Result Date May 16, 2023 (Expected) Official Website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

What after Rajasthan CET Exam 2023 ?



The candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for various recruitment exams for 12th Class Posts. The posts will be announced by the board from time to time.

The written exam was held on February 4, 5 and 11, 2023 in two shifts i.e. from 9:00 AM to 12 PM and from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM.