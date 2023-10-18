SGBAU Result 2023 OUT on sgbau.ac.in, Download UG and PG Semester Marksheet

SGBAU Result 2023 OUT: Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University (SGBAU) declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.Sc, M.A, M.Com on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Amravati University result 2023.

SGBAU Result 2023: Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University (SGBAU) formerly Amravati University has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, B.E, B.Tech, M.Sc, M.A, M.Com, M.E, M.Tech and LLB other exams. Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Results 2023 have been released online on the official result portal- sgbau.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Amravati University result 2023, the students need to enter their roll number.

Amravati University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their SGBAU results on the official result portal of the University- sgbau.ac.in.

How to Check SGBAU 2023 Results?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, B.E, B.Tech, M.E, M.Tech, M.Sc, M.A, M.Com, and LLB other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official result portal of the university - sgbau.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the ‘Examination’ segment given on menu bar.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Exam Results’ section available there.

Step 4: Select your course, enter the roll number, and click on ‘Show’.

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Results 2023

Check here the direct link to check Sant Gadge Baba University Result 2023 for various semester examinations.

Highlights of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University

Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University formerly Amravati University is located in Amravati, Maharashtra. It was established in the year 1983. The university was named after Sant Gadge Baba an Indian mendicant-saint and social reformer of Maharashtra . The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

SGBAU offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Technology, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Law.