SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks & Exam Analysis (15th to 18th Nov): SSC CGL Tier-3 2020 Exam on 22nd Nov, Check Details Here!

SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks & Exam Analysis (15th to 18th Nov): SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam was conducted from 15th to 18th Nov 2020. The exam was conducted to recruit 9488 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. More than 1.53 Lakh candidates were shortlisted to appear for SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Exam:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Paper No. of Candidates Shortlisted Paper 1 & 2 125279 Paper 1, 2 & 3 (For Junior Statistical Officer Post) 19391 Paper 1, 2 & 4 (For Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer) 8951 Total 1,53,621

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam (15th to 18th Nov 2020)

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam comprised of four Papers:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam Pattern Paper Subject No. of Questions Max Marks Exam Duration 1 Quantitative Abilities (Compulsory for all posts) 100 200 2 Hours 2 English Language and Comprehension (Compulsory for all posts) 200 200 2 Hours 3 Statistics (Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post) 100 200 2 Hours 4 General Studies (Finance & Economics) (Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer) 100 200 2 Hours

Note:

Paper-1 and Paper-2 were compulsory for all posts.

Paper-3 was for only those candidates who applied for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper.

Paper-4 was for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-4, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-2 (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-1, Paper-3 and Paper-4.

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam

Questions asked in the exam were of moderate to difficult level. The marks of the Tier-2 Exam will be considered in the final Merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam For posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer and Junior Statistical Officer Category Expected Cut-Off (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II)) General 430 to 440 Marks EWS 430 to 435 Marks OBC 400 to 410 Marks SC 350 to 360 Marks ST 325 to 335 Marks For the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer Category Expected Cut-Off (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV)) General 570 to 580 Marks EWS 570 to 575 Marks OBC 510 to 520 Marks SC 465 to 470 Marks ST 460 to 465 Marks For the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Category Expected Cut-Off (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II+III)) General 530 to 540 Marks EWS 530 to 535 Marks OBC 515 to 525 Marks SC 430 to 440 Marks ST 400 to 410 Marks

Previous Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 2018-19 Exam

SSC CGL Tier-2 2018-19 Cut-Off Marks for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer Category Cut-Off Marks [Tier 1+Tier-II (Paper I+II+IV)] Candidates Available General 572.51 1762* OBC 510.92 1724 SC 463.15 841 ST 460.21 421 OH- PwD 409.26 111 HH- PwD 347.35 100 Other-PwD 168.04 50 Total 5009

Note: * In addition to the UR candidates shown above 92-SC, 17-ST, 774-OBC and 1-OH candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC CGL Tier-2 2018-19 Cut-Off Marks for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Category Cut-Off Marks [(Tier 1+Tier-II (Paper I+II+III)] Candidates Available General 535.86 955* OBC 517.76 583 SC 433.95 478 ST 403.95 301 OH- PwD 348.50 112 HH- PwD 223.46 106 VH- PwD 267.51 121 Other-PwD 165.04 16 Total 2672

* In addition to the UR candidates shown above 37-SC, 10-ST, 421-OBC, 3-OH and 4-VH candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC CGL Tier-2 2018-19 Cut-Off Marks for the posts OTHER THAN Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer & Junior Statistical Officer Category Cut-Off Marks [(Tier 1+Tier-II (Paper I+II)] Candidates Available General 433.00 17439* OBC 400.33 15359 SC 354.74 8050 ST 327.05 4022 OH- PwD 302.50 859 HH- PwD 165.73 777 VH- PwD 280.98 404 Other-PwD 122.58 86 Total 50240

* In addition to the UR candidates shown above 1320-SC, 361-ST, 8373-OBC, 44- OH, 4-HH and 22-VH candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

Note-I: After excluding common candidates, 50293 candidates are qualifying for appearing in Tier-III Examination.

Note-II: Candidates qualifying in more than one list need to appear in Tier-III Examination only once.

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-3 Exam Dates and Admit Card

SSC CGL Tier-3 2019-20 Exam (Descriptive paper) is scheduled to be held on 22nd November 2020. The status of the City of examination and Admit Cards of the qualified candidates have been uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices. The responsibility for the timely download of the Admit Cards lies solely with the candidates.

SSC CGL Tier - III Exam is a descriptive paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi. Candidates are required to write essays, précis, applications, letters, etc. in 60 minutes.

Mode of Examination Subject Maximum Marks Time Pen and Paper Mode Descriptive Type Paper in English or Hindi (Writing of Essay/ Précis/ Letter/ Application etc.) 100 60 Minutes

Note:

This exam will be bilingual means, Hindi/ English as per the choice filled by the candidate earlier at times of application filling.

the choice filled by the candidate earlier at times of application filling. The questions are based on the 10+2 level .

. The exam is qualifying in nature . At least 33% should be scored by the candidate to qualify this particular tier, the rest is dependent on cut-offs.

. At least 33% should be scored by the candidate to qualify this particular tier, the rest is dependent on cut-offs. The exam duration is 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped or suffer from cerebral palsy.

The best way to prepare for this tier is to read lots of articles from various newspapers. Apart from this, you need to be well aware of the pattern of Letters and Applications.

