SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks & Exam Analysis (15th to 18th Nov): SSC CGL Tier-3 2020 Exam on 22nd Nov, Check Details Here!

Nov 18, 2020 17:42 IST
SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks & Exam Analysis (15th to 18th Nov): SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam was conducted from 15th to 18th Nov 2020. The exam was conducted to recruit 9488 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. More than 1.53 Lakh candidates were shortlisted to appear for SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Exam:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Paper

No. of Candidates Shortlisted

Paper 1 & 2

125279

Paper 1, 2 & 3

(For Junior Statistical Officer Post)

19391

Paper 1, 2 & 4

(For Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer)

8951

Total

1,53,621

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam (15th to 18th Nov 2020)

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam comprised of four Papers:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam Pattern

Paper

Subject

No. of Questions

Max Marks

Exam Duration

1

Quantitative Abilities

(Compulsory for all posts)

100

200

2 Hours

2

English Language and Comprehension

(Compulsory for all posts)

200

200

2 Hours

3

Statistics

(Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post)

100

200

2 Hours

4

General Studies (Finance & Economics)

(Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer)

100

200

2 Hours

Note:

  • Paper-1 and Paper-2 were compulsory for all posts.
  • Paper-3 was for only those candidates who applied for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper.
  • Paper-4 was for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-4, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
  • There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-2 (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-1, Paper-3 and Paper-4.

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam

Questions asked in the exam were of moderate to difficult level.  The marks of the Tier-2 Exam will be considered in the final Merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam

For posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer and Junior Statistical Officer

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II))

General

430 to 440 Marks

EWS

430 to 435 Marks

OBC

400 to 410 Marks

SC

350 to 360 Marks

ST

325 to 335 Marks

For the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV))

General

570 to 580 Marks

EWS

570 to 575 Marks

OBC

510 to 520 Marks

SC

465 to 470 Marks

ST

460 to 465 Marks

For the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II+III))

General

530 to 540 Marks

EWS

530 to 535 Marks

OBC

515 to 525 Marks

SC

430 to 440 Marks

ST

400 to 410 Marks

Previous Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 2018-19 Exam

SSC CGL Tier-2 2018-19 Cut-Off Marks for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer

Category

Cut-Off Marks

[Tier 1+Tier-II (Paper I+II+IV)]

Candidates Available

General

572.51

1762*

OBC

510.92

1724

SC

463.15

841

ST

460.21

421

OH- PwD

409.26

111

HH- PwD

347.35

100

Other-PwD

168.04

50

Total

  

5009

Note: * In addition to the UR candidates shown above 92-SC, 17-ST, 774-OBC and 1-OH candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC CGL Tier-2 2018-19 Cut-Off Marks for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)

Category

Cut-Off Marks

[(Tier 1+Tier-II (Paper I+II+III)]

Candidates Available

General

535.86

955*

OBC

517.76

583

SC

433.95

478

ST

403.95

301

OH- PwD

348.50

112

HH- PwD

223.46

106

VH- PwD

267.51

121

Other-PwD

165.04

16

Total

  

2672

* In addition to the UR candidates shown above 37-SC, 10-ST, 421-OBC, 3-OH and 4-VH candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC CGL Tier-2 2018-19 Cut-Off Marks for the posts OTHER THAN Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer & Junior Statistical Officer

Category

Cut-Off Marks

[(Tier 1+Tier-II (Paper I+II)]

Candidates Available

General

433.00

17439*

OBC

400.33

15359

SC

354.74

8050

ST

327.05

4022

OH- PwD

302.50

859

HH- PwD

165.73

777

VH- PwD

280.98

404

Other-PwD

122.58

86

Total

  

50240

* In addition to the UR candidates shown above 1320-SC, 361-ST, 8373-OBC, 44- OH, 4-HH and 22-VH candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

Note-I: After excluding common candidates, 50293 candidates are qualifying for appearing in Tier-III Examination.

Note-II: Candidates qualifying in more than one list need to appear in Tier-III Examination only once.

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-3 Exam Dates and Admit Card

SSC CGL Tier-3 2019-20 Exam (Descriptive paper) is scheduled to be held on 22nd November 2020. The status of the City of examination and Admit Cards of the qualified candidates have been uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices. The responsibility for the timely download of the Admit Cards lies solely with the candidates.

SSC CGL Tier - III Exam is a descriptive paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi. Candidates are required to write essays, précis, applications, letters, etc. in 60 minutes.

Mode of

Examination

Subject

Maximum Marks

Time

Pen and Paper

Mode

Descriptive Type Paper in English or Hindi

(Writing of Essay/ Précis/ Letter/ Application etc.)

100

60 Minutes

Note:

  • This exam will be bilingual means, Hindi/ English as per the choice filled by the candidate earlier at times of application filling.
  • The questions are based on the 10+2 level.
  • The exam is qualifying in nature. At least 33% should be scored by the candidate to qualify this particular tier, the rest is dependent on cut-offs.
  • The exam duration is 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped or suffer from cerebral palsy.

The best way to prepare for this tier is to read lots of articles from various newspapers. Apart from this, you need to be well aware of the pattern of Letters and Applications.

