SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks & Exam Analysis (15th to 18th Nov): SSC CGL Tier-3 2020 Exam on 22nd Nov, Check Details Here!

SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks & Exam Analysis (15th to 18th Nov): SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam was conducted from 15th to 18th Nov 2020. The exam was conducted to recruit 9488 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. More than 1.53 Lakh candidates were shortlisted to appear for SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Exam:
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Paper
|
No. of Candidates Shortlisted
|
Paper 1 & 2
|
125279
|
Paper 1, 2 & 3
(For Junior Statistical Officer Post)
|
19391
|
Paper 1, 2 & 4
(For Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer)
|
8951
|
Total
|
1,53,621
SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam (15th to 18th Nov 2020)
SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam comprised of four Papers:
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam Pattern
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
1
|
(Compulsory for all posts)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
2
|
English Language and Comprehension
(Compulsory for all posts)
|
200
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
3
|
(Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
4
|
General Studies (Finance & Economics)
(Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
Note:
- Paper-1 and Paper-2 were compulsory for all posts.
- Paper-3 was for only those candidates who applied for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper.
- Paper-4 was for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-4, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
- There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-2 (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-1, Paper-3 and Paper-4.
Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam
Questions asked in the exam were of moderate to difficult level. The marks of the Tier-2 Exam will be considered in the final Merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam:
|
Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam
|
For posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer and Junior Statistical Officer
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II))
|
General
|
430 to 440 Marks
|
EWS
|
430 to 435 Marks
|
OBC
|
400 to 410 Marks
|
SC
|
350 to 360 Marks
|
ST
|
325 to 335 Marks
|
For the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV))
|
General
|
570 to 580 Marks
|
EWS
|
570 to 575 Marks
|
OBC
|
510 to 520 Marks
|
SC
|
465 to 470 Marks
|
ST
|
460 to 465 Marks
|
For the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II+III))
|
General
|
530 to 540 Marks
|
EWS
|
530 to 535 Marks
|
OBC
|
515 to 525 Marks
|
SC
|
430 to 440 Marks
|
ST
|
400 to 410 Marks
Previous Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 2018-19 Exam
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 2018-19 Cut-Off Marks for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
[Tier 1+Tier-II (Paper I+II+IV)]
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
572.51
|
1762*
|
OBC
|
510.92
|
1724
|
SC
|
463.15
|
841
|
ST
|
460.21
|
421
|
OH- PwD
|
409.26
|
111
|
HH- PwD
|
347.35
|
100
|
Other-PwD
|
168.04
|
50
|
Total
|
5009
Note: * In addition to the UR candidates shown above 92-SC, 17-ST, 774-OBC and 1-OH candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 2018-19 Cut-Off Marks for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
[(Tier 1+Tier-II (Paper I+II+III)]
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
535.86
|
955*
|
OBC
|
517.76
|
583
|
SC
|
433.95
|
478
|
ST
|
403.95
|
301
|
OH- PwD
|
348.50
|
112
|
HH- PwD
|
223.46
|
106
|
VH- PwD
|
267.51
|
121
|
Other-PwD
|
165.04
|
16
|
Total
|
2672
* In addition to the UR candidates shown above 37-SC, 10-ST, 421-OBC, 3-OH and 4-VH candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 2018-19 Cut-Off Marks for the posts OTHER THAN Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer & Junior Statistical Officer
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
[(Tier 1+Tier-II (Paper I+II)]
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
433.00
|
17439*
|
OBC
|
400.33
|
15359
|
SC
|
354.74
|
8050
|
ST
|
327.05
|
4022
|
OH- PwD
|
302.50
|
859
|
HH- PwD
|
165.73
|
777
|
VH- PwD
|
280.98
|
404
|
Other-PwD
|
122.58
|
86
|
Total
|
50240
* In addition to the UR candidates shown above 1320-SC, 361-ST, 8373-OBC, 44- OH, 4-HH and 22-VH candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.
Note-I: After excluding common candidates, 50293 candidates are qualifying for appearing in Tier-III Examination.
Note-II: Candidates qualifying in more than one list need to appear in Tier-III Examination only once.
SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-3 Exam Dates and Admit Card
SSC CGL Tier-3 2019-20 Exam (Descriptive paper) is scheduled to be held on 22nd November 2020. The status of the City of examination and Admit Cards of the qualified candidates have been uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices. The responsibility for the timely download of the Admit Cards lies solely with the candidates.
SSC CGL Tier - III Exam is a descriptive paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi. Candidates are required to write essays, précis, applications, letters, etc. in 60 minutes.
|
Mode of
Examination
|
Subject
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time
|
Pen and Paper
Mode
|
Descriptive Type Paper in English or Hindi
(Writing of Essay/ Précis/ Letter/ Application etc.)
|
100
|
60 Minutes
Note:
- This exam will be bilingual means, Hindi/ English as per the choice filled by the candidate earlier at times of application filling.
- The questions are based on the 10+2 level.
- The exam is qualifying in nature. At least 33% should be scored by the candidate to qualify this particular tier, the rest is dependent on cut-offs.
- The exam duration is 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped or suffer from cerebral palsy.
The best way to prepare for this tier is to read lots of articles from various newspapers. Apart from this, you need to be well aware of the pattern of Letters and Applications.