SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper) Exam Analysis: Download Essay & Letter Questions Here!

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper) Exam Analysis : Download the questions asked in the SSC CHSL 2022 paper 2 descriptive examination here. Also, know about the minimum qualifying marks, maximum word limit, etc in this article.

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper) Exam Analysis: The Staff Selection Commission conducted SSC CHSL paper 2 on September 18, 2022. The examination was conducted in a single shift for the duration of one hour. SSC 10+2 Tier 2 exam was held for two topics, essay, and letter writing.

SSC CHSL examination is held to appoint eligible candidates in the job profile of Lower Division Clerk, Postal Assistant, and Data Entry Operator within various departments of different ministries.

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-2 Exam Pattern

Check out the highlights of the SSC CHSL Tier 2 examination in the section below.

The exam was held in pen and paper mode.

There were two questions to be answered in the Essay and the letter format within 60 minutes.

The word limit to write the Essay is 200 - 250 words and the same for the Letter is 150-200 words.

The candidate was supposed to choose either Hindi or English to write the exam.

There is no negative marking in the exam but marks shall be deducted for the wrong format, spelling mistakes, or grammar mistakes.

The qualifying mark to pass this paper is 33% of the total marks.

Topics Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Essay 1 100 60 minutes Letter Writing 1 Total 2 100 60 minutes

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-2 Exam Analysis

The SSC CHSL examination was held in pen and paper mode. Check out the exam highlights in the section below.

The candidates have to write the answer on the answer sheet provided by the competent authorities.

The candidates were allowed to attempt the examination either in Hindi or English.

The question paper had only one question from each topic that has to be answered by the candidate.

The SSC CHSL Tier 2 examination was held for a duration of 1 hour only.

The minimum qualifying mark to clear the examination was 33% of the total marks.

Essay Writing

Write an essay of 250 words citing the importance of Freedom of Speech and stressing how Youth is losing focus due to the enticing world. As per students, the level of the essay was moderate and candidates did not find any difficulty in linking the dimension in the topic.

Letter Writing

Write a letter to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate to complain about the insensitivity toward the environment by tourists in 150 words. The topics asked for letter writing were also moderate and candidates were able to complete the same within the prescribed time limit.

The final merit list for the SSC CHSL examination shall be drafted by considering the marks for both Tier-1 and Tier-2. Candidates who successfully secure high marks shall be considered for final appointment in the LDC, DEO, or Postal Assistant profiles under different ministries.