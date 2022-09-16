SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 (Descriptive) Preparation Strategy: Check Expected Topic List Here

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 (Descriptive) Preparation Strategy: Check out the preparation strategy for the SSC CHSL Tier 2 2022 exam. Know the tips and tricks to draft essays and letters. Also, get the expected topic list for SSC 10+2 tier 2 exam.

The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam on September 18, 2022. The exam shall be in multiple test centers situated across the country. Candidates who have cleared the result of Tier 1 will be allowed to write the SSC CHSL Tier 2. Earlier on September 13, 2022, the commission released the admit card for the exam on its website, ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL Tier 2 is the second phase of the recruitment held for Group C posts. This is held to check the writing abilities of the candidates and is qualifying in nature. Candidates have to secure at least 33 marks to qualify for this paper. If you are also going to appear in the SSC CHSL 2022 then check out this page till the end.

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Pattern (Descriptive Paper)

Check out the highlights of the SSC CHSL Tier 2 examination in the section below.

The exam is going to be held in pen and paper mode.

There will be two questions on both topics and the duration will be 60 minutes.

The word limit to write the Essay is 200 - 250 words and the same for the Letter is 150-200 words.

The candidate can choose either Hindi or English to write the exam.

There is no negative marking in the exam but marks shall be deducted for the wrong format, spelling mistakes, or grammar mistakes.

The qualifying mark to pass this paper is 33% of the total marks.

Topics Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Essay 1 100 60 minutes Letter Writing 1 Total 2 100 60 minutes

Expected Topics for SSC CHSL Tier II Descriptive Paper

The questions asked in the SSC CHSL Tier II are mostly from current affairs topics. Hence, it is advisable to read newspapers on a regular basis. Check out the section below to know about the expected topics for the upcoming exam.

Section Topics Essay Insight into New Education Policy PM SHRI School Scheme Effects of Agniveer Scheme Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Opinion on Freebie Politics Aftereffects of Corona on the Business Sector Letter Writing Formal: Write a letter to your Municipality citing the increase in the cases of dengue in your locality. Write a letter to your bank manager requesting him to transfer your account to a different branch. Write a letter to the editor of a local newspaper stating your opinion on the corruption prevalent in the country. Informal: Write a letter to your younger brother stating the importance of hard work for the competitive exams. Write a letter to your father explaining the senior citizen schemes for financial assistance.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Preparation Strategy

SSC CHSL Tier 2 is one of the most crucial exams for the selection of candidates in the examination. This is because the marks of this phase are added to the Tier 1 exam before drafting the final merit list. Hence, in a way, this phase is the deciding factor for the SSC 10+2 examination. Check out some of the experts' suggested preparation tips clear the exam with high marks.

1. Jot Down the Pointers

The first thing to do while attempting the SSC CHSL Tier 2 examination is to jot down the pointers. Read the topic and then try to write down the facts and figures you wish to include in your essay. For example, if you are choosing a topic based on the scheme. Then, write down the name of the organization launching it, the reason for its launch, its effects on the country, and any figures or data that is able to give a layer to the essay.

2. Adhere to the Structure

The essay is one of the marks fetching sections only if some points are kept in mind. The first point to be kept in mind is the structure. The structure of the essay is very simple, it has an introduction of around 50 to 60 words, a body of around 100 to 120 words, and a final conclusion of 60 to 70 words. Try to keep the paragraphs shorter and precise. Avoid any irrelevant fluff and stick to the data and information related to the topic.

The same thing should be followed for letter writing as well. There are two kinds of letters, informal and formal. Stick to the proper format that has been shared by the experts. Any mistake in the format will lead to the deduction of marks from the overall score.

3. Keep Grammer in Check

As mentioned earlier, there is no negative marking but marks shall be deducted for grammatical mistakes. Hence, it is advisable to keep basics such as subject-verb agreement, use of adjectives, prepositions, etc in mind. Additionally, also keep an eye on the spellings. Lastly, do not overwrite anything try to keep the copy neat and clean.

4. Use Data in Essay

In order to make your answers stand distinctive from other students, try to add data. Back your answers with facts, and figures surrounding the topic that has been asked in the SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam. Relying on data for the essays or letters helps in strengthening your overall answer in the eye of the examiner.

5. Quick Revision

The last tip to ace the SSC CHSL Tier 2 examination is to have a quick revision of the answers. Try to read your essay or letter in the last five minutes and edit them in case any mistake is found. Otherwise, you can also choose to read them after completion of any answer to save more time.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 preparation tips should be kept in mind before going for the examination. These tips if followed religiously help in increasing the overall score by 5 to 6 marks. Hence, try to stick to these, take a good sleep, revise your current affairs notes and you are exam ready.