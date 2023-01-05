SSC CHSL Skill Test on 6th January 2023: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC CHSL Skill Test on 6th January 2023: Get the detailed SSC CHSL Skill Test syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, and the subject-wise topic list declared by the commission.

SSC CHSL Skill Test on 6th January 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC CHSL 2021 Skill Test on 6th January 2023. The official Exam Pattern & Syllabus for the Skill Test was released on the official website. Recently, the commission has invited online applications for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators. The online SSC CHSL application window will remain active from December 6, 2022, to January 4, 2023. The SSC CHSL Tier I exam is scheduled to be conducted on February/March 2023.

After the declaration of the SSC CHSL Tier I exam, all the qualified candidates will be called to participate in the Tier II exam. The SSC CHSL Tier-II includes Section-I, Section II, and Section III. Also, Section III contains a Computer Knowledge Module & Skill Test/ Typing Test. All eligible and interested aspirants should be familiar with the SSC CHSL Skill Test Exam Pattern to get insights into the exam structure and marking scheme announced by the commission.

Moreover, candidates should check out the official exam syllabus along with the subject-wise topic relevant to the SSC CHSL Tier II exam. With the help of the SSC CHSL syllabus and exam strategy, they can ace the selection process in one attempt.

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern for Skill Test

The Module II of Section III comprises Skill Test/ Typing Test in Session II.

The Skill Test/ Typing Test will be of qualifying nature.

The Errors in the Skill Test will be calculated up to 2 decimal places.

The Skill Test/ Typing Test exam pattern is as follows:

Tier Session Subject Number of Questions Time allowed II Session-II Section-III: Module-II: Skill Test/ Typing Test Module Part A: Skill Test for DEOs 15 Minutes (20 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe) Part B: Typing Test for LDC/ JSA 10 Minutes (15 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe)

SSC CHSL Syllabus 2023 for Skill Test

Candidates who will write the upcoming SSC CHSL Tier II exam should be well versed with the official syllabus PDF of the Skill Test, They should download the official copy of the SSC CHSL syllabus to know about the paper format and other relevant factors.

SSC CHSL Skill Test Syllabus 2023 for Data Entry Operators

The Skill Test is mandatory for Data Entry Operators. No candidate is exempted from appearing in the Skill Test.

Part A - Skill Test for the post of DEO/ DEO Grade 'A’: ‘Data Entry Speed of 8,000 (Eight Thousand) Key Depressions per hour on Computer will be adjudged based on the correct entry of words/ key depressions as per the assigned passage. The duration of the Test will be 15 minutes and printed matter in English comprising about 2000-2200 key depressions would be allotted to each candidate who would enter the same in the Computer. The passage to be entered into the Computer may also appear on the computer screen.

Candidates eligible for scribe will be assigned compensatory time of 5 minutes. Therefore, the duration of the Skill Test shall be 20 minutes.

SSC CHSL Skill Test Syllabus 2023: Part B - Typing Test for other posts i.e. LDC/ JSA

The medium of Typing Test will be Hindi or English.

Candidates opting for English medium must have a typing speed of 35 words per minute (w.p.m.) and those opting for Hindi medium must have a typing speed of 30 words per minute (w.p.m.). 35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to about 10500 key depressions per hour and about 9000 key depressions per hour respectively.

The speed will be adjudged on the accuracy of typing on the Computer of the assigned text passage within 10 minutes.

Candidates eligible for scribe will be assigned compensatory time of 5 minutes. Thus, the duration of Typing Test will be 15 minutes.

After getting familiar with the exam pattern and syllabus for the SSC CHSL Skill Test discussed above, candidates should practice well to excel in this section. Also, practice previous question papers and mock tests as much as possible to score high marks in the exam.