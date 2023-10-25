SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Center List 2023, Check City, State, and District

The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct the SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam all over the country. The commission has released the state-wise SSC Delhi Police Constable exam center list for the aspirants appearing for the Constable (Executive) exam on its official web portal at ssc.nic.in. During the application process, candidates were given the option to mention their three preferences for the Delhi Police Constable Exam Centre 2023. Taking the preferences into consideration, the commission allots the exam centres on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Delhi Police Constable 2023 exam will be held on 14th, 16th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 29th, 30th November 2023, and 1st, 4th, 5th December 2023. It will be conducted in 90 cities that are spread all over India. The commission allots the exam centre based on the preferences mentioned by candidates in their application forms.
SSC inform the candidates about their exam centres through the Delhi Police Constable admit card only. Candidates who are planning to appear for the exam must report to the assigned exam center on time to take the exam.
Aspirants who will be appearing for the SSC Delhi Police Constable exam can check out the list of state-wise Delhi Police Exam Centre 2023 along with the centre code in the table below.
|
|
Regions
|
States
|
Exam Centre
|
Central Region or CR
|
Bihar
Uttar Pradesh
|
Meerut (3011)
Muzaffarpur (3205)
Patna (3206)
Prayagraj (3003)
Purnea (3209)
Varanasi (3013)
Agra (3001)
Bareilly (3005)
Bhagalpur (3201)
Gorakhpur (3007)
Jhansi (3008)
Kanpur (3009)
Lucknow (3010)
|
Eastern Region or ER
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Odisha
Sikkim
Jharkhand
West Bengal
|
Dhenkanal (4611)
Durgapur (4426)
Gangtok (4001)
Jamshedpur (4207)
Asansol (4417)
Balasore (Odisha) (4601)
Berhampore (Odisha) (4602)
Bhubaneswar (4604)
Burdwan (4404)
Cuttack (4605)
Dhanbad (4206)
Kalyani (4419)
Rourkela (4610)
Sambalpur (4609)
Siliguri (4415)
Kolkata (4410)
Port Blair (4802)
Ranchi(4205)
|
Karnataka, Kerala Region or KKR
|
Lakshadweep
Karnataka
Kerala
|
Kollam (9210)
Kottayam (9205)
Kozhikode (9206)
Mangaluru (9008)
Belagavi (9002)
Bengaluru (9001)
Ernakulam (9213)
Hubballi (9011)
Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) (9005)
Shivamogga (9010)
Thiruvananthapuram (9211)
Thrissur (9212)
Udupi (9012)
Kannur (9202)
Kavaratti (9401)
Mysuru (9009)
|
Madhya Pradesh SubRegion or MPR
|
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
|
Raipur (6204)
Sagar (6015)
Satna (6014)
Ujjain (6016)
Bhopal (6001)
Bilaspur (6202)
Durg-Bhilai (6205)
Gwalior (6005)
Indore (6006)
Jabalpur (6007)
|
North Eastern Region or NER
|
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Nagaland
Tripura
|
Agartala (5601)
Itanagar (5001)
Jorhat (5107)
Kohima (5302)
Shillong (5401)
Aizwal (5701)
Churachandpur (5502)
Dibrugarh (5102)
Dimapur (5301)
Imphal (5501)
Silchar (5111)
Ukhrul (5503)
Guwahati (Dispur) (5105)
|
Northern Region or NR
|
Delhi
Rajasthan
Uttarakhand
|
Ajmer (2401)
Bikaner (2404)
Dehradun (2002)
Delhi (2201)
Haldwani (2003)
Jaipur (2405)
Jodhpur (2406)
Kota (2407)
Roorkee (2006)
Sikar (2411)
Udaipur(2409)
|
North Western Sub-Region or NWR
|
Chandigarh
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Ladakh
Punjab
|
Ambala (1801)
Amritsar (1404)
Chandigarh/ Mohali (1601)
Hamirpur (1202)
Jalandhar (1402)
Jammu (1004)
Leh (Ladakh) (1005)
Patiala (1403)
Samba (1010)
Shimla (1203)
Srinagar (J&K) (1007)
|
Southern Region or SR
|
Andhra Pradesh
Puducherry
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
|
Chennai (8201)
Chirala (8011)
Coimbatore (8202)
Guntur (8001)
Hyderabad (8601)
Kakinada (8009)
Karimnagar (8604)
Kurnool (8003)
Madurai (8204)
Nellore (8010)
Rajahmundry (8004)
Salem (8205)
Tiruchirapalli (8206)
Tirunelveli (8207)
Tirupati (8006)
Vellore (8208)
Vijayawada (8008)
Vishakhapatnam (8007)
Vizianagaram (8012)
Warangal (8603)
|
Western Region or WR
|
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
Goa
Gujarat
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai (7204)
Nagpur (7205)
Nanded (7206)
Nashik (7207)
Panaji (7801)
Ahmedabad (7001)
Amravati (7201)
Anand (7011)
Aurangabad (7202)
Gandhinagar (7012)
Pune (7208)
Rajkot (7006)
Surat (7007)
Vadodara (7002)
Jalgaon (7214)
Kolhapur (7203)
Mehsana (7013)
Things to Carry to the SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Center 2023
Below, we have mentioned a list of things and documents that candidates need to carry to the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2023 exam centre. Without these documents, they will be prohibited from entering the examination hall.
- Admit card print out
- Identity proof
- 2 Passport size photographs
