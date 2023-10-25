SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Center List 2023, Check City, State, and District

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Centres 2023: The SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 14 November to 05 December 2023. It will be held in 92 cities across the country. Check here the complete list of SSC Delhi Police Constable 2023 exam center along with other important details.

The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct the SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam all over the country. The commission has released the state-wise SSC Delhi Police Constable exam center list for the aspirants appearing for the Constable (Executive) exam on its official web portal at ssc.nic.in. During the application process, candidates were given the option to mention their three preferences for the Delhi Police Constable Exam Centre 2023. Taking the preferences into consideration, the commission allots the exam centres on a first-come, first-served basis.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Centre 2023

The Delhi Police Constable 2023 exam will be held on 14th, 16th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 29th, 30th November 2023, and 1st, 4th, 5th December 2023. It will be conducted in 90 cities that are spread all over India. The commission allots the exam centre based on the preferences mentioned by candidates in their application forms.

SSC inform the candidates about their exam centres through the Delhi Police Constable admit card only. Candidates who are planning to appear for the exam must report to the assigned exam center on time to take the exam.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Centre List 2023

Aspirants who will be appearing for the SSC Delhi Police Constable exam can check out the list of state-wise Delhi Police Exam Centre 2023 along with the centre code in the table below.

List of Delhi Police Constable Exam Centre Regions States Exam Centre Central Region or CR Bihar Uttar Pradesh Meerut (3011) Muzaffarpur (3205) Patna (3206) Prayagraj (3003) Purnea (3209) Varanasi (3013) Agra (3001) Bareilly (3005) Bhagalpur (3201) Gorakhpur (3007) Jhansi (3008) Kanpur (3009) Lucknow (3010) Eastern Region or ER Andaman & Nicobar Islands Odisha Sikkim Jharkhand West Bengal Dhenkanal (4611) Durgapur (4426) Gangtok (4001) Jamshedpur (4207) Asansol (4417) Balasore (Odisha) (4601) Berhampore (Odisha) (4602) Bhubaneswar (4604) Burdwan (4404) Cuttack (4605) Dhanbad (4206) Kalyani (4419) Rourkela (4610) Sambalpur (4609) Siliguri (4415) Kolkata (4410) Port Blair (4802) Ranchi(4205) Karnataka, Kerala Region or KKR Lakshadweep Karnataka Kerala Kollam (9210) Kottayam (9205) Kozhikode (9206) Mangaluru (9008) Belagavi (9002) Bengaluru (9001) Ernakulam (9213) Hubballi (9011) Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) (9005) Shivamogga (9010) Thiruvananthapuram (9211) Thrissur (9212) Udupi (9012) Kannur (9202) Kavaratti (9401) Mysuru (9009) Madhya Pradesh SubRegion or MPR Chhattisgarh Madhya Pradesh Raipur (6204) Sagar (6015) Satna (6014) Ujjain (6016) Bhopal (6001) Bilaspur (6202) Durg-Bhilai (6205) Gwalior (6005) Indore (6006) Jabalpur (6007) North Eastern Region or NER Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Tripura Agartala (5601) Itanagar (5001) Jorhat (5107) Kohima (5302) Shillong (5401) Aizwal (5701) Churachandpur (5502) Dibrugarh (5102) Dimapur (5301) Imphal (5501) Silchar (5111) Ukhrul (5503) Guwahati (Dispur) (5105) Northern Region or NR Delhi Rajasthan Uttarakhand Ajmer (2401) Bikaner (2404) Dehradun (2002) Delhi (2201) Haldwani (2003) Jaipur (2405) Jodhpur (2406) Kota (2407) Roorkee (2006) Sikar (2411) Udaipur(2409) North Western Sub-Region or NWR Chandigarh Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh Punjab Ambala (1801) Amritsar (1404) Chandigarh/ Mohali (1601) Hamirpur (1202) Jalandhar (1402) Jammu (1004) Leh (Ladakh) (1005) Patiala (1403) Samba (1010) Shimla (1203) Srinagar (J&K) (1007) Southern Region or SR Andhra Pradesh Puducherry Tamil Nadu Telangana Chennai (8201) Chirala (8011) Coimbatore (8202) Guntur (8001) Hyderabad (8601) Kakinada (8009) Karimnagar (8604) Kurnool (8003) Madurai (8204) Nellore (8010) Rajahmundry (8004) Salem (8205) Tiruchirapalli (8206) Tirunelveli (8207) Tirupati (8006) Vellore (8208) Vijayawada (8008) Vishakhapatnam (8007) Vizianagaram (8012) Warangal (8603) Western Region or WR Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Mumbai (7204) Nagpur (7205) Nanded (7206) Nashik (7207) Panaji (7801) Ahmedabad (7001) Amravati (7201) Anand (7011) Aurangabad (7202) Gandhinagar (7012) Pune (7208) Rajkot (7006) Surat (7007) Vadodara (7002) Jalgaon (7214) Kolhapur (7203) Mehsana (7013)

Things to Carry to the SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Center 2023

Below, we have mentioned a list of things and documents that candidates need to carry to the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2023 exam centre. Without these documents, they will be prohibited from entering the examination hall.

Admit card print out

Identity proof

2 Passport size photographs

