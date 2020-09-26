Study at Home
SSC Exam Centre Link 2020 Activated @ssc.nic.in for JE Paper 1, Steno Exam, Selection Post 8 and and CGL Tier 2 and 3

SSC Exam Centre Link has activated the exam centre change link for JE Paper 1, Steno Exam, Selection Post 8 and and CGL Tier 2 and 3.

Sep 26, 2020 19:42 IST
SSC Exam Centre Link 2020

SSC Exam Centre Link 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the exam centre chnage link for various exams including Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-I), Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019, Selection Posts (Phase-VIII) Examination, 2020 and Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II and III). As per the notice, the candidates who are appear in the above mentioned exam can check change their exam centre on the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in

SSC Exam Centre Link will be active tomorrow i.e. on 26 September and the last date for changing the exam centre is 29 September 2020 by following steps:

  1. Go to the official website of SSC– ssc.nic.in.
  2. Login into the link by providing your Registration Number, Registration Password and Captcha code .
  3. Click on ‘Login Button’.
  4. Click on the link given for changing the exam city .
  5.  Change the SSC exam city preference.
  6. Now, Click on the Submit button.

The candidates can login into the the link below for changing their exam centres:

Name of the Exam

Exam Date

Exam Centre Change Link

SSC JE Exam 2019-20

27 October to 30 October 2020

SSC Exam Centre Change Link 2020

 

 

 

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2020

02 November to 05 November 2020

SSC Selection Post 8 Exam 2020

06 November to 11 November 2020

SSC Steno Exam 2019-20

16 November to 18 November 2020

 

