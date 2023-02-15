SSC MTS 2023 Registration Ends on 17th Feb @ssc.nic.in: Check how to apply online for 12500+ vacancies

SSC MTS 2023 Registration Ends on 17th Feb @ssc.nic.in: Check the step-by-step process & important details required while filling out the application form for the SSC MTS & Havaldar 2023 Exam for the recruitment of 12500+ vacancies.

SSC MTS 2023 Registration Ends on 17th Feb @ssc.nic.in: The SSC MTS online registration window will get closed on February 17, 2023. All eligible candidates must apply before the last date of submission in order to appear for the selection process. Every year, SSC conducts a competitive examination to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per 7th Pay Commission) and Havaldar CBIC/CBN (in Pay Level-1 as per 7th Pay Commission).

The process of submitting an online SSC MTS application is divided into two parts, i.e., One-Time Registration & Filling online Application Form. Thus, the candidates should read the instructions carefully before filling up the online registration and application form to avoid any mistakes or confusion. Let's look at the details of the SSC MTS Registration Process including important dates, steps to apply online, application fees, etc.

SSC MTS Registration 2023 Important Dates

Mentioned below are the important dates for SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022:

SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment Dates Notification Release 18th January 2023 Dates for submission of online applications 18th Jan to 17th Feb 2023 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 17th Feb 2023 (23:00) Last date and time for making online fee payment 19th Feb 2023 (23:00) Last date for payment through Challan 20th Feb 2023 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 23rd to 24th Feb 2023 (23:00) Schedule of Computer Based Examination April, 2023

Documents Required in SSC MTS Registration 2023

Candidates should keep the following things/documents handy before proceeding with One-Time Registration for SSC MTS recruitment:

Mobile Number

Email ID

Aadhaar Number/Voter ID Card/PAN/Passport/Driving License/School/ College ID/Employer ID (Govt./ PSU/ Private)

Marksheet of Matriculation (10th) Examination.

Disability Certificate Number, if any.

How to Apply Online for SSC MTS 2023 Exam?

We have shared below the step-by-step instruction to apply online for SSC MTS (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) posts for the ease of the candidates. So, let's look at the detailed steps of the SSC MTS Registration and Application Process.

Step 1: Visit the Official SSC website

Firstly, the candidates should go to the official Staff Selection Commission website and then select the ‘Apply’ link. A new page will be displayed on your device, and then click on the ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022’ link under the ‘OTHERS’ Tab.

Step 2: Login as New User

Upon clicking on the apply link, candidates will be redirected to the page where they will be required to log in as a new user to apply for the SSC MTS Exam.



Before registration, candidates should make sure that they have valid personal e-mail IDs and mobile numbers. These should be kept active during the entire recruitment as the registration number, password, and all other information will be sent to the registered e-mail ID of the candidates.

Step 3: Fill out the One-Time Registration Form

Candidates are required to click on the ‘Register Now’ link provided in the ‘Login’ tab for One-Time SSC MTS Registration. They should fill out the complete SSC MTS application form with the required details including personal, educational, date of birth, contact details, address details, etc.

They should make sure that they submit only original and authentic details in the application form. If the details are found inaccurate/fake at any stage of recruitment, then it will lead to disqualification of their candidature.

Step-4: Fill in the Additional Details

In this, the candidates are required to give preference for examination centers. They will get the option to choose three centers, in the order of priority, within the same region. Candidates should note that no request for modification of the center will be entertained under any circumstances. Hence, they should choose the centers carefully and mention the same correctly in their SSC MTS application form.

Step 5: Upload Prescribed Documents

The candidates need to upload scanned copies of their recent photographs and signature in the prescribed format mentioned in the official notification.

Photograph : A Recent scanned color passport-size photograph must be in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). The image dimension of the photograph should be 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height)

Signature : The scanned signature must be in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB). The image dimension of the signature should be 4.0 cm (width) x 2.0 cm (height).

Step 6: Preview the Application

In the next step, check the declaration carefully and mark tick the “I agree” check box if you accept the same, and then fill out the Captcha code. With this, preview and cross-check the details provided by you.

If you want to edit any details, then press the ‘Edit/ Modify’ button and make the required rectification before proceeding further. After this, preview and verify the details and submit the application form successfully.

Step 7: Application Fees

In the next step, candidates will be required to pay the application fees if they are not exempted from fee payment. They can pay the application fees online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards, or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. The category-wise SSC MTS Application Fees are shared below:

Category Application Fees General/ OBC Rs 100/- Women candidates/Scheduled Castes (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST)/Persons with Disabilities (PwBD)/Ex-servicemen (ESM) Exempted

The online application fee can be paid by the candidates up to 19-02-2023 (23.00 hours). However, they should make the cash payment through SBI Challan and may make the payment in cash at the SBI Branches within the working hours of the bank up to 20-02-2023 provided the Challan has been generated before 19-02-2023 (23.00 hours).

Step 8: Final Submission of Application

After submitting the SSC MTS application form successfully, it will be accepted 'Provisionally' and the status of the application will be mentioned as ‘Application Received (Contents Not Verified)’. Lastly, the candidates should take printouts of the application form for future use.

We hope this article on SSC MTS registration was informative for all the readers. Candidates should satisfy all the SSC MTS Eligibility and submit the application form within the deadline in order to be called to participate in the recruitment process.