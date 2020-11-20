TISSNET 2021 Registration: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will begin the TISSNET registration 2021 from 20th November 2020 (5 PM) onwards. Interested applicants are advised to visit the official website for online registrations for TISSNET 2021 in order to be able to appear in the MBA entrance exam. As per the official notification schedule released by the conducting body, the TISSNET 2021 registration window will close on 15th January 2021. The TISSNET 2021 is scheduled for 20th February as per the date shared by official sources. Candidates can apply for TISSNET 2021 at admissions.tiss.edu

The TISSNET MBA Entrance exam is the gateway to seek admission in the full-time PG courses such as M.A. (Human Resource Management) which is equivalent to MBA degree. TISS has various campuses located in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, and Hyderabad and the score of TISSNET 2021 exam will be accepted across all the TISS branches. Candidates are advised to go through the article below to find complete information about TISSNET registration 2021.

TISSNET 2021 - Exam Registrations

TISSNET is a national level MBA entrance exam and aspirants can register for the exam through online mode. Candidates can also place a request for the printed copy of the application by sending speed post at the institute. Applicants are required to send the speed post to:

Assistant Registrar (Academic),

Tata Institute of Social Sciences,

Deonar Mumbai, 400088

The TISSNET application form will be available online and candidates are allowed to apply for a maximum of three programmes across any two campuses of TISS. The last date for TISSNET 2021 registrations online is 15th January 2021 while the last date of receiving application forms by post is 20th January 2021.

TISSNET 2021 Application Fees

The application fee for the online TISSNET registration form can be paid through debit/credit card and net banking. Payment can also be done by cash deposit in any SBI branch using Challan method. Extra bank charges will be applicable on the fee mentioned by the exam conducting authority i.e. TISS.

Those candidates who can pay fee through online mode are required to pay the TISSNET application fee as under:

TISSNET Application Fee 2021 General SC/ST/OBC (NC) Applying for 1 course Rs. 1030/- Rs. 260/- Applying for 2 course Rs. 2060/- Rs. 520/- Applying for 3 course Rs. 3090/- Rs. 780/-

For those candidates who wish to make the fee payment Via offline mode are required to pay the TISSNET application fee as under:

Paying through Challan General SC/ST/OBC (NC) Applying for 1 course Rs. 1000 + bank charges Rs. 250 + bank charges Applying for 2 course Rs. 2000 + bank charges Rs. 500 + bank charges Applying for 3 course Rs. 3000 + bank charges Rs. 750 + bank charges

TISSNET 2021: Exam Schedule

TISSNET exam is generally conducted in the month of January and as the official notification is out, candidates can check the dates of all the important events related to the MBA entrance exam. The expected timeline of TISSNET Exam as announced by TISS is as follows:

TISSNET MBA Exam Event Date Online Application Process Begins 20th November 2020 Online Application Process Ends 15th January 2021 TISSNET Exam 20th February 2021

TISSNET 2021 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the TISSNET 2021 Exam, candidates must possess three year’s Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent from a recognised university. Final year candidates in degree programmes can also apply and appear for the entrance exam. Age limit is not defined to appear for the TISSNET Entrance exam.

