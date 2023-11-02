TNPSC Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Hall Ticket at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Civil Judge Mains 2023 Out: TNPSC has released the admit card for the Civil Judge posts on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. Check download link.

TNPSC Civil Judge Mains 2023 Out: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Civil Judge Main exam 2023 admit card on its official website. The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for Civil Judge posts under the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service on November 4 and 5, 2023. All those candidates applied successfully for the above posts can download the admit card from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

However, you can download the admit card directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TNPSC Civil Judge Mains 2023





It is noted that the main written examination regarding this recruitment is scheduled to be held on 04 and 05 November 2023. The exam will be conducted at various exam centers located in Chennai only.

All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their admit card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download TNPSC Civil Judge Mains 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link On the homepage, go to the “Hall Ticket Download” tab on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window. Step 5: D

Download and save it for future reference.

TNPSC Civil Judge Mains 2023 Exam Timings

According to the short notice released, the written mains exam for the post of Civil Judge Main exam 2023 in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service will be held on 04 and 05 November 2023. Exams will be held in two sessions. You can get all the details about the exam venue, exam updates etc through the Hall Ticket available on the official website.