TNPSC Group I Interview Schedule 2022 (Out) for Combined Civil Service Post @tnpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the interview schedule for the post of Combined Civil Service on its official website-tnpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

TNPSC Group I Interview Schedule 2022 : Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the interview schedule for the recruitment to the post of Combined Civil Service Group 1 on its official website. Commission will conduct the interview for the Combined Civil Service Group 1 post from 13 July 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified in the TN Combined Civil Service Mains Exam 2022 can download the TNPSC Group I Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website of TNPSC.i.e. tnpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the interview for the Combined Civil Service Group 1 post on 13-15 July 2022.

The candidates qualified in the mains exam will have to attend the Oral Test as per the schedule. Candidates should note that they will have to bring all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications during the interview.

Candidates appeared in the main written examination can check the list of qualified candidates and interview schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download TNPSC Group I Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps