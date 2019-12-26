TNPSC Recruitment Annual Planner 2020 Released @tnpsc.gov.in, Group 1 Exam 2020 to Release in January

TNPSC Recruitment Annual Planner 2020 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Recruitment Annual Planner 2020 on its official website. All those candidates who are willing to for the various TNPSC Exams or waiting for these notifications can check the TNPSC Recruitment Annual Planner 2020 on its official website-tnpsc.gov.in.

According to the TNPSC Recruitment Annual Planner 2020 released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, it will release the TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2020 notification in January 2020.

Candidates should note that the TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2020 notification would be available on the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in and candidates can get the details once it is uploaded on the official website.

Also Read

Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2019; Apply Online for Specialist Officer Posts

The notification for Combined Engineering Subordinate Service Examination will be declared in the Month of February 2020 whereas the notification for the Combined Library and Information Services examination will be published in the month of March 2020.

This planner released by the TNPSC, it is tentative and released to enable the applicants to prepare themselves for the examination.

Candidates should note that scheme of examination and syllabus will be made available on the Commission’s Website www.tnpsc.gov.in from time to time and you will have to be alert for the same. This planner will guide the candidates for the releasing of the important notifications by the commission.



Direct Link for TNPSC Recruitment Annual Planner 2020





TNPSC Recruitment Annual Planner 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website -i.e. tnpsc.gov.in.

Visit to the What’s New Section on the Home Page.

Click on the link Annual planner-2020 flashing on the Home page.

A PDF of the desired planner will be open on your screen.

You can download and take a printout of the same.

You May Also Read

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts

DFPD Recruitment 2019 for Junior Cost Accounts Officer Posts

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for latest updates.