Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–09 September 2020: Apply for 1000+ BOI, OPSC, APSC, DMRE and BPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 09 September 2020 for 1000+ more than vacancies in Bank of India (BOI), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Department of Medical Education and Research (DMRE) and Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Post Name: Associate Professor Posts

Vacancies: 111

Last Date: 12 October 2020

4. Organization: Department of Medical Education and Research (DMRE)

Post Name: Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 178

Last Date: 25 September 2020

3. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Executive Engineers Posts

Vacancies: 210

Last Date: 25 September 2020

2. Organization: Bank of India (BOI)

Post Name: Officer Posts

Vacancies: 214

Last Date: 30 September 2020

1. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name: Assam Civil Service and Other Posts

Vacancies: 331

Last Date: 10 October 2020