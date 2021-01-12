Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 January 2021: Apply for 400+ MPPGCL, ESIC, Calcutta High Court, SAIL and MPPSC
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 12 January 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 12 January 2021 for more than 400+ vacancies in MP Power Generating Company Ltd (MPPGCL), Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Calcutta High Court, IISCO Steel Plant (SAIL) and MPPSC Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: MP Power Generating Company Ltd. (MPPGCL)
Post Name: Graduate and Technician Apprentice Trainee Posts
Vacancies: 29
Last Date: 15 February 2021
4. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Engineer & Boiler Inspector Posts
Vacancies: 36
Last Date: 14 February 2021
3. Organization: IISCO Steel Plant (SAIL)
Post Name: Proficiency Trainees Posts
Vacancies: 50
Last Date: 18 January 2021
2. Organization: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)
Post Name: Jr Resident, Sr Resident and Other Posts
Vacancies: 157
Last Date: 29 January 2021
1. Organization: Calcutta High Court
Post Name: DEO and Other Posts
Vacancies: 159
Last Date: 27 January 2021