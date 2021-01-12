Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 January 2021: Apply for 400+ MPPGCL, ESIC, Calcutta High Court, SAIL and MPPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 12 January 2021 for more than 400+ vacancies in MP Power Generating Company Ltd (MPPGCL), Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Calcutta High Court, IISCO Steel Plant (SAIL) and MPPSC Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: MP Power Generating Company Ltd. (MPPGCL)

Post Name: Graduate and Technician Apprentice Trainee Posts

Vacancies: 29

Last Date: 15 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Engineer & Boiler Inspector Posts

Vacancies: 36

Last Date: 14 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: IISCO Steel Plant (SAIL)

Post Name: Proficiency Trainees Posts

Vacancies: 50

Last Date: 18 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)

Post Name: Jr Resident, Sr Resident and Other Posts

Vacancies: 157

Last Date: 29 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Calcutta High Court

Post Name: DEO and Other Posts

Vacancies: 159

Last Date: 27 January 2021