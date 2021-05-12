Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 May 2021: Apply for 1100+ NLC, AIIMS Rishikesh, RCB, GMC Jammu and APSSB

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 12 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: May 12, 2021 15:27 IST
Read in hindi
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 12 May 2021 for more than 1100+ vacancies in NLC India Limited, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), Government Medical College and Associated Hospitals Jammu and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: NLC India Limited

Post Name: Nurse, Male Nursing Assistant and Other Posts

Vacancies: 43

Last Date: 22 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), Faridabad

Post Name: Scientist, Research Consultant, Database Manager, Data Curator & Other Posts

Vacancies: 49

Last Date: 31 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB)

Post Name: DEO, LDC, JSA and Other Posts

Vacancies: 105

Last Date: 17 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Government Medical College and Associated Hospitals, Jammu

Post Name: Junior Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 150

Last Date: 20 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh

Post Name: Nursing Officer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 700

Last Date: 31 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
