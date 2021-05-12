Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 May 2021: Apply for 1100+ NLC, AIIMS Rishikesh, RCB, GMC Jammu and APSSB
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 12 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 12 May 2021 for more than 1100+ vacancies in NLC India Limited, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), Government Medical College and Associated Hospitals Jammu and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: NLC India Limited
Post Name: Nurse, Male Nursing Assistant and Other Posts
Vacancies: 43
Last Date: 22 May 2021
4. Organization: Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), Faridabad
Post Name: Scientist, Research Consultant, Database Manager, Data Curator & Other Posts
Vacancies: 49
Last Date: 31 May 2021
3. Organization: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB)
Post Name: DEO, LDC, JSA and Other Posts
Vacancies: 105
Last Date: 17 June 2021
2. Organization: Government Medical College and Associated Hospitals, Jammu
Post Name: Junior Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 150
Last Date: 20 May 2021
1. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh
Post Name: Nursing Officer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 700
Last Date: 31 May 2021