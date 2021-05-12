Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 May 2021: Apply for 1100+ NLC, AIIMS Rishikesh, RCB, GMC Jammu and APSSB

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 12 May 2021 for more than 1100+ vacancies in NLC India Limited, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), Government Medical College and Associated Hospitals Jammu and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: NLC India Limited

Post Name: Nurse, Male Nursing Assistant and Other Posts

Vacancies: 43

Last Date: 22 May 2021

4. Organization: Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), Faridabad

Post Name: Scientist, Research Consultant, Database Manager, Data Curator & Other Posts

Vacancies: 49

Last Date: 31 May 2021

3. Organization: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB)

Post Name: DEO, LDC, JSA and Other Posts

Vacancies: 105

Last Date: 17 June 2021

2. Organization: Government Medical College and Associated Hospitals, Jammu

Post Name: Junior Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 150

Last Date: 20 May 2021

1. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh

Post Name: Nursing Officer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 700

Last Date: 31 May 2021

