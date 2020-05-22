Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 May 2020: Apply for 400+ IIT Goa, NHM Mumbai, KPSC, CPCB and Govt of AP

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 22 May 2020 for 400+ more than vacancies in Indian Institute of Technology Goa (IIT Goa), National Health Mission (NHM), Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Govt of Andhra Pradesh (AP) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Indian Institute of Technology Goa (IIT Goa) has invited applications for the Registrar, Junior Assistant, Technical Superintendent and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Indian Institute of Technology Goa (IIT Goa) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 30 June 2020.

National Health Mission (NHM), State Health Society, Mumbai, Maharashtra, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Engineer, District Program Manager, Program Manager- Public Health, Finance cum logistics consultant, Budget & Finance Officer, District Account Manager, M&E Statistical Officer, Epidemiologist/Public Health Specialist NPCDCS, PPM Coordinator, Consultant VBD & City Program Manager on arogya.maharashtra.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can send the application on or before 28 May 2020.

Kerala Public Service Commission has published the recruitment notification for the post of Police Constable (Men and Women) on keralapsc.gov.in for Kerala Police Subordinate Service. The eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and submit their application on or before 24 June 2020.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has invited applications for the 48 posts for Scientist, Senior Technician, Lower Division Clerk and other on its official website on or before 25 May 2020.

Medical Education Department, Vishakhapatnam District, Govt of Andhra Pradesh (AP), has invited the application for the post of Staff Nurse and Anaesthesia Technician for King George Hospital (KGH) Vishkhapatnam for COVID Cases. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 24 May 2020.