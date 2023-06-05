Tripura Board Result 2023 Declared By Jagran Josh: Check TBSE 10th, 12th Result Online and Download Marksheet

Tripura Board 10th and 12th results 2023 have been announced at 12:30 PM today, June 5, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Tripura board exams can check their results on the website tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura Board Result 2023: Tripura Board officials have announced the TBSE 10th and 12th results. Those who have appeared for the madhyamik and higher secondary exams can now check their board result through the link available here.

Updated as on June 5, 2023 at 12:29 PM

Tripura Board of Secondary Education will announce the TBSE 10th and 12th Results today, June 5, 2023. The board is announcing the results for the HS Science, Commerce, and Arts stream students and the Madhyamik class 10 students. According to available details, the board officials will declare the Tripura class 10 and 12 results by 12:30 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the board exams can check their board results on the official result portal.

Along with the board results, however, Jagran Josh is also providing students with a link to check the TBSE 10th and 12th results. This year approximately 38,116 students appeared for the Tripura Madhyamik exams and 33,435 students appeared for the TBSE Higher Secondary exam. To check the results students need to enter their roll number in the result link.

Tripura Board Result 2023 will be available on the official website - tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Other websites for students to check TBSE Madhyamik and HS results are tbse.tripura.gov.in, tripuraresults.nic.in.

TBSE Board Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

In order to make the process of checking the Tripura board results easier, students are also provided with a direct link here to check the board results. In case candidates are unable to log in through the official website, Jagran Josh is providing students with a link to check the Tripura Board Result 2023.

List of Websites to Check Tripura Board Result 2023

As mentioned, Tripura board officials will announce the Madhyamik class 10 and HS class 12 results by 12:30 PM today. The list of websites for students to check the Tripura board results are given below.

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tripuraresults.nic.in

How to Check TBSE Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

Jagran Josh is provisioning students with a direct link to check the Tripura Madhyamik and HS results. Follow the steps provided below to check the Tripura Board result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jagran Josh

Step 2: Click on the TBSE 10th/12th result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the given link

Step 4: Download the Tripura board result for further reference

How to Download Tripura Board Marksheet?

After the board results are announced by the Tripura board officials, students can log in using their roll number to download the provisional mark sheet. The mark sheet available is provisional and can be used for admission purposes until the original documents are issued by the officials. To download the TBSE marksheet, students can log in using the roll number in the link provided.

