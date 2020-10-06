UGC NET 2020 Exam 9th Oct Date Sheet: Check History & Political Science Exam Schedule, NTA UGC NET Admit Card Link, Syllabus PDF, Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests with Answer Keys

UGC NET 2020 Exam 9th October Date Sheet: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC NET June 2020 Exam on 9th October 2020 for History & Political Science Subjects in online mode across different exam centres. UGC NET Exam has already begun and was conducted by NTA on 24th/25th/29th/30th September and 1st October 2020. Candidates can check the exam analysis, difficulty level of the exam, good attempts, minimum qualifying marks and memory-based questions from the links given below:
In this article, we are going to share the exam schedule, admit card link, exam pattern & syllabus, previous year papers and mock test of subjects whose exam is going to be held on 9th October 2020.
UGC NET Exam Schedule for 9th October 2020
Let’s look at the schedule of UGC NET subjects whose exam will be conducted on 9th October 2020:
|
Date & Time
|
Subject Code
|
Subject Name
|
9th Oct 2020
9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
|
6
|
9th Oct 2020
3.00-6.00 PM
|
2
Candidates can also check the number of candidates shortlisted for History & Political Science Subjects in 2019:
|
UGC NET Shortlisted Candidates for JRF/ Assistant Professor
|
(Post Code)
|
December 2019
|
June 2019
|
5329
|
371
|
4228
|
315
|
4541
|
342
|
3604
|
291
Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step-2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’,
Step-3: A new window will open where the Registered Candidates are required to sign in.
Step-4: Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code.
Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.
Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UGC NET History & Political Science Subjects - Exam on 9th October 2020
UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode in 81 subjects to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single sessions (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.
Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam in brief:
|
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern
|
Session
|
Paper
|
Number of Questions (All are compulsory)
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2)
|
I
|
50
|
100
|
3 Hours
|
II
|
100
|
200
|
Total
|
|
150
|
300
Note:
- Paper-I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.
- Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer.
- There is no negative markingin the exam.
Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each:
|
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Paper-II Exam Pattern
|
Paper-II
|
Type of Questions
|
No. of Questions
|
Mark for 1 Question
|
Total Marks
|
Selected Subject
|
Objective Multiple Choice Questions
|
100
|
2
|
200
Previous Year Papers & Mock Test of UGC NET Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 9th October 2020
For issues and queries further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) & UGC NET at the below numbers and Email IDs:
|
Phone Numbers
|
8287471852
|
8178359845
|
9650173668
|
9599676953
|
8882356803
|
NTA Telephone Number
|
0120-6895200
|
NTA Email ID
|
genadmin@nta.ac.in
|
UGC NET Email ID
|
ugcnet@nta.ac.in
|
Test Practice Centre (TPC)
Mock Test
|
tpc@nta.ac.in