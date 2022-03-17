UGC NET/JRF & Entrance Test Rules for PhD Admission 2022 Based on NEP: Check Eligibility, SC/ST/OB/EWS Reservation, Maternity Leave Details

UGC NET/JRF & Entrance Test Rules for PhD Admission 2022 Based on NEP: Apart from UGC NET/JRF, 40% seats to be filled by Entrance Test to be held by universities/colleges. Check Eligibility, Reservation, Maternity Leave, Duration & Procedure for Admission in PhD Programme.

UGC NET/JRF & Entrance Test Rules for PhD Admission 2022 Based on NEP: University Grant Commisssion is taking a number of initiatives for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. To implement the recommendations connected to minimum standards for the award of Ph.D. Degree, UGC has developed a draft university Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022.

The Draft proposes that 60% of the total seats for PhDs to be filled by National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Qualified students. The remaining 40% will be filled through the entrance test conducted by universities/colleges.

Eligibility criteria for admission to the Ph.D. programme

S. No Candidates for admission to the Ph.D. programme shall have successfully completed 1. A 1-year/2-semester Master's degree programme (after 4 year undergraduate degree) with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade 'B' in the UGC 10- point scale (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) or an equivalent degree from a foreign educational institution accredited by an Assessment and Accreditation Agency which is approved, recognized or authorized by an authority, established or incorporated under a law in its home country or any other statutory authority in that country to assess, accredit or assure quality and standards of educational institutions. 2. A 2-year/4-semester Master’s degree programme, with the same conditions as in subclause 2.1.1 above; 3. A candidate seeking admission after a 4-year/8-semester Bachelor’s degree with Research should have a minimum CGPA of 7.5/10. 4. Candidates who have cleared the M.Phil. course work with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade 'B' in the UGC 10-point scale (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) or an equivalent degree from a Foreign Institution accredited by an Assessment and Accreditation Agency which is approved, recognized or authorized by an authority, established or incorporated under a law in its home country or any other statutory authority in that country to assess, accredit or assure quality and standards of educational institutions, shall be eligible for admission to the Ph.D. programme 5. A person whose M.Phil. dissertation has been evaluated and recommended for award of the degree, may be admitted to the Ph.D. programme in any Institution on a provisional basis even before the viva-voice or final defence

SC/ST/OBC/EWS Reservation/ Relaxation of Marks

A relaxation of 5% of marks, from 55% to 50%, or an equivalent relaxation of grade, may be allowed for those belonging to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/Differently-Abled, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and other categories of candidates as per the decision of the Commission from time to time, or for those who had obtained their master’s degree before 19th September 1991.

Note: The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based only on the qualifying marks without including the grace mark procedures, if any.

A relaxation of 0.5 score, i.e. CGPA of 7/10 or an equivalent relaxation of grade may be allowed for those belonging to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/Differently-Abled, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and other categories of candidates as per the decision of the Commission from time to time.

Duration of the PhD Programme - Maternity Leave for Women

Ph.D. programme shall be for a minimum duration of two years excluding course work, and a maximum of six years. Women candidates and Persons with Disabilities (more than 40% disability) may be allowed a relaxation of two years for a Ph.D. in the maximum duration. In addition, women candidates may be provided Maternity Leave/Child Care Leave for up to 240 days once in the entire duration of Ph.D.

Procedure for admission in PhD Programme

All Universities shall admit Ph.D. Scholars through a National Eligibility Test (NET) or National Entrance Test or an Entrance test conducted at the level of individual universities. Provided that, any circular/notification/communication by the UGC/Ministry of Education, Govt. of India regarding the conduct of a common entrance test for this purpose shall be applicable and binding on the Universities concerned (and covered under such a circular/ notification/ communication).

Course Work: Credit requirements, number, duration, syllabus, minimum standards for completion, etc.

1 Minimum number of the credit requirement for the Ph.D. programme should be at least 12 credits and a maximum of 16 credits. 2 The coursework shall be treated as a prerequisite for Ph.D. preparation. A minimum of four credits shall be assigned to one or more courses on Research Methodology which could cover areas such as quantitative methods, qualitative methods, computer applications, research ethics, and review of published research in the relevant field, fieldwork, etc. 3 All courses prescribed for Ph.D. course work shall conform with the credit hour instructional requirement and shall specify the content, instructional, and assessment methods. They shall be duly approved by the authorized academic bodies. 4 All candidates admitted to the Ph.D. programmes shall be required to complete the course work prescribed by the Department during the initial one or two semesters. In case of pandemic like situation, provision of blended mode should be made available. 5 Candidates already holding M.Phil. degree and admitted to the Ph.D. programme, or those who have already completed the course work in M.Phil. and have been permitted to proceed to the Ph.D. in an integrated course, may be exempted by the Department from the Ph.D. course work. 6 Grades in the course work, including research methodology courses shall be finalized after a combined assessment by the Research Advisory Committee and the Department and the final grades shall be communicated to the Institution/ College. 7 A Ph.D. scholar has to obtain a minimum of 55% of marks or its equivalent grade in the UGC 10-point scale (or an equivalent grade/CGPA in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) in the course work in order to be eligible to continue in the programme and submit the thesis.

Issuing a Provisional certificate

Prior to the actual award of the degree, the degree-awarding Institution shall issue a provisional certificate to the effect that the Degree has been awarded in accordance with the provisions of these UGC Regulations.

Download the Detailed Draft on PhD Programme New Norms Issued by UGC

The draft issued by UGC has been put in public for comments/suggestions/feedbacks from all stakeholders on the draft Regulations and the same may be sent to: https://forms.gle/fwvcDDS4oW5r8bhP6 by 31st March 2022.