UPSC Combined Geo Scientist DAF 2021 Released: Online Window Activated @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Combined Geo Scientist DAF 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has activated the online application window for Interview/Personality Test. The candidates who have qualified in Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2021 can download through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The DAF has been activated at upsc.gov.in. The link will be activated up to 07 September 2021 till 6.00 P.M. Important instructions regarding filling up the DAF and submitting the same ONLINE to the Commission is also available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the ONLINE Detailed Application Form. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2021 published in the gazette of India, dated 07/10/2020.

The instructions for filling up DAF available on the website along with the Rules of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination-2021 must be read carefully with regard to the certificates that are to be produced at the time of the Interview. The candidate will be solely responsible for not producing sufficient valid proof in support of his/her age, date of birth, educational qualifications, caste (SC/ST/OBC), EWS and physically disability status. The qualified candidates must bring all the original certificates during the Interview/Personality Test for verification.

Schedule of Interviews of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test will be published in due course of time on the Commission’s Website. The exact date of the interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates. The candidates are advised to check their e-mail also for further information.No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test intimated to the candidates will be entertained under any circumstances.

UPSC Combined Geo Scientist DAF 2021