UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Indian Polity - Topic 13 (Important Amendments)

Constitution of India (under article 368 of Part XX) provided the powers to Parliament to amend the Constitution and its procedures but cannot amend those provisions which form the ‘basic structure’ of the Constitution (As ruled by the Supreme Court in the Keshashavananda Bharti Case, 1973). The Parliament has time and again utilized its power to make required amendments in the constitution.

Aspirants preparing for the coveted civil services exams must thoroughly study and revise these amendments to score well in Prelims as well as in Mains GS 2 paper. To help the aspirants in their preparation and revision, we have provided 10 questions based on the latest UPSC Prelims pattern. These questions have been framed by the subject expert on the three most important topics of Indian Polity.

Important Questions on Indian Polity - Constitutional Amendments

Ques 1: Under which constitutional amendment Bill, four languages: Bodo, Dogri, Maithali,C and Santhali are added in the 8th schedule of the Indian constitution.

(a) 89th

(b) 92nd

(c) 90th

(d) 95th

Ans: b

Explanation: The Ninety-second Amendment of the Constitution of India, officially known as The Constitution (Ninety-second Amendment) Act, 2003, amended the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution so as to include Bodo, Dogri, Maithili and Santali languages, thereby raising the total number of languages listed in the schedule to 22.

Ques 2: Which of the following amendment Act makes the right to education the fundamental right to all the children under the age of 6-14 years by inserting Article 21A to the constitution.

(a) 87th amendment, 2003

(b) 86th amendment, 2002

(c) 88th Amendment, 2003

(d) 89th Amendment, 2003

Ans: b

Explanation: The Constitution (86th Amendment) Act, 2002 With a view to making right to free and compulsory education a fundamental right, the Act inserts a new Article, namely, Article 21A conferring on all children in the age group of 6 to 14 years the right to free and compulsory education. The Act amends in Part-III, Part –IV and Part-IV(A) of the Constitution.

Ques 3: Consider the following statements with reference to 42nd Amendment) Act, 1976:

It amended Article 74 to State explicitly that the President shall act in accordance with the advice of the Council of Ministers. The Act authorized the President to proclaim an emergency in any part of the country. It reduced the life of Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies again to five years and thus restore the status quo ante.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 2 only

Ans: b

Explanation: The Constitution (44th Amendment) Act, 1978 reduced the life of Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies again to five years and thus restore the status quo ante.

Ques 4: The 13th Amendment Act, 1963 provided statehood and deals with the related provisions of which state?

(a) Goa

(b) Manipur

(c) Meghalaya

(d) Nagaland

Ans: d

Explanation: Constitutional (13th Amendment) Act,1963 gave the status of a state to Nagaland and made special provisions for it.

Ques 5: Consider the following statements with reference to First Amendment Act, 1951:

This amendment was designed to implement the State Reorganisation Act. It empowered the state to make special provisions for the advancement of socially and economically backward classes.

Which of the given statements is/are not correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: The Seventh Amendment brought about the most comprehensive changes so far in the Constitution. This amendment was designed to implement the State Reorganisation Act.

Ques 6: Match the following amendment acts with their references:

Acts References (A) 102nd Amendment Act, 2018 (I) Introduced the Goods and Services Tax. (B) 101st Amendment Act, 2017 (II) Establishment of National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) (C) 103rd Amendment Act, 2019 (III) Constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes (D) 99th Amendment Act, 2014 (IV) 10% Reservation for Economically Weaker Sections

Select the correct code:

(a) A-III, B-I, C-IV, D-II

(b) A-II, B-IV, C_III, D-I

(c) A-I, B-II, C-III, D-IV

(d) A-III, B-IV, C-I, D-II

Ans: a

Explanation: The National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) was established by the Union government of India by amending the constitution of India through the 99th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2014. The Constitution (101st Amendment) Act, 2017 introduced the Goods and Services Tax. The Constitution (102nd Amendment) Act, 2018 gave Constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes The Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act, 2019 provided a maximum of 10% Reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) of citizens of classes other than the classes mentioned in clauses (4) and (5) of Article 15, i.e. Classes other than socially and educationally backward classes of citizens or the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

Ques 7: Through which of the following amendments, the voting age was reduced from 21 years to 18 years for the Lok Sabha and Assembly election.

(a) 42nd amendment act.

(b) 52nd Amendment Act

(c) 61st Amendment Act

(d) 73rd Amendment Act

Ans: c

Explanation: The 61st Amendment reduces the voting age from 21 years to 18 years for the Lok Sabha and Assembly election.

Ques 8: Which Constitutional Amendment Act, provided reservation in admissions in private unaided educational institutions for students belonging to scheduled castes/tribes and other backward classes?

(a) 93rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2005

(b) 92nd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2003

(c) 94th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2006

(d) 95th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2009

Ans: a

Explanation: The Constitution (Ninety-third Amendment) Act, 2005 providing reservation for the socially and educationally backward classes, besides the Schedules Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, in private unaided educational institutions.

Ques 9: “The Act provides Municipal Panchayat, Municipal Council and Municipal Corporation, reservation of seats for SCs and STs in proportion to their population and one-third reservation of seats for women.” Which act has been discussed in the above statement?

(a) 58th Constitutional Amendment Act, 1987

(b) 59th Constitutional Amendment Act, 1988

(c) 61st Constitutional Amendment Act, 1988

(d) 74th Constitutional Amendment Act, 1992

Ans: d

Explanation: The Act provides constitutional status to Urban Local Bodies. After part VIII of the Constitution, a separate part IXA has been added to the Constitution with the addition in Article 243A and a fresh schedule called Twelfth schedule enumerating the powers and functions of urban local bodies has been incorporated. The Act provides Municipal Panchayat, Municipal Council and Municipal Corporation, reservation of seats for SCs and STs in proportion to their population and one-third reservation of seats for women

Ques 10: Which article of Indian constitution deals with constitutional amendments?

(a) Article 332

(b) Article 386

(c) Article 368

(d) Article 376

Ans: c

Explanation: Article 368 in The Constitution Of India 1949 Power of Parliament to amend the Constitution and procedure therefor (1) Notwithstanding anything in this Constitution, Parliament may in exercise of its constituent power amend by way of addition, variation or repeal any provision of this Constitution in accordance with the procedure laid down in this article

