UPSC IES ISS 2023: Registration Begins, Apply Online for 51 Vacancies, Check Eligibility, Age Limit & Other Details

UPSC IES ISS 2023 notification has been released by the Union Public Service Commission for the UPSC Indian Economic Services & Indian Statistical Services 2023. Candidates can apply online from the official website of UPSC i.e., upsc.gov.in

UPSC IES ISS Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting eligible candidates to apply for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023. This application can be made online through the official website upsconline.nic.in until May 9th at 6 PM. Those who are interested in taking the exam can apply.

The UPSC IES/ISS exams 2023 are scheduled to take place from June 23rd. The UPSC is seeking to fill a total of 51 positions, with 18 positions for the Indian Economic Service and 33 for the Indian Statistical Service.

UPSC IES ISS 2023 is released by the Union Public Service Commission for 51 posts.

UPSC IES/ISS 2023 Recruitment Authority Union Public Service Commission Posts Name Indian Economic Services and Indian Statistical Services= Total Vacancies 51 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on April 19, 2023 Last Date to Apply May 9, 2023 Selection process Written Exam and Interview

Candidates can download the UPSC IES and ISS 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below.

UPSC IES/ISS 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the Notification important dates from the table given below. The IFS Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the notification.

UPSC IES and ISS 2023 Important Dates Vacancy Announced April 19, 2023 Last Date to Apply May 9, 2023 Exam Date To be announced

UPSC IES/ISS 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill the UPSC Indian Economic Services & Indian Statistical Services 2023 application form from the official website. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for UPSC IES/ISS 2023.

Category Fee General / OBC / EWS Rs 200 Female/ SC / ST / PWD Rs 0

A total of 51 vacancies are available under UPSC IES ISS 2023. The number of vacancies announced for UPSC IES/ISS 2023.is tabulated below

Post Name Total Post Indian Economic Services 18 Indian Statistical Services 33

UPSC IES/ISS 2023 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for has been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of UPSC IES/ISS 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of UPSC Indian Economic Services and Indian Statistical Services Examination Eligibility.

UPSC IES/ISS 2023 Age Limit:

The candidates aged between 21 to 30 years can apply for the examination. Age relaxation will be provided as per the government norms. For detailed information candidates must visit the official website of UPSC and read the official notification.

UPSC IES and ISS 2023 Education Qualifications

For the IES (Indian Economic Service), you need a post-graduate degree in one of these subjects: Economics, Applied Economics, Business Economics, or Econometrics.

For the ISS (Indian Statistical Service), you can either have a Bachelor's degree with Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, or Applied Statistics as one of your subjects, OR a Master's degree in one of these subjects: Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, or Applied Statistics.

UPSC IES ISS Recruitment 2023 Application Form

Candidates can apply online for UPSC IES and ISS Recruitment 2023 by following the steps given below:

Access the official website upsconline.nic.in. Navigate to the section titled "OTR for examinations of UPSC and online application." Click on the apply link. Complete Part 1 of the registration form, pay the required fee, and upload necessary documents. Choose an exam center and submit the form. Download the form and keep a printed copy for future use.

Candidates must refer to the official notification and read the eligibility criteria and other instructions carefully before applying. Applicants must not forget to take out the print out of their application form. They must keep it with them in case of future use.