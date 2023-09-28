WBPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Miscellaneous Services Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

WBPSC Recruitment 2023: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has published the indicative advertisement for the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2023 on its official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility and other updates.

Get all the details of WBPSC Recruitment here, apply online link

WBPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released indicative advertisement for the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2023 on its official website. The Commission has invited online applications for the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2023 to recruit various posts in different departments across the state. Interested and eligible candidates can check the indicative advertisement on the official website of WBPSC-wbpsc.gov.in.

It is noted that the Commission will hold the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2023 across the state and based on the results, recruitment will be made to certain posts under the Government of West Bengal. Candidates will have to apply for the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2023 in online mode through the official website.

You can download the pdf of Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination-2023 directly after clicking the link given below.

According to the short notice released, applications for the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2023 can be submitted online through the Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in.

To apply for these posts, candidates are required to register themselves through the official website. Those who have already made enrollment through the same website (i.e. https://wbpsc.gov.in) earlier also need to register.

WBPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Candidates willing to apply for Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2023 should note that the detailed information regarding age limit, qualifications, scale of pay, fees through online and offline, scheme and syllabus of the examination etc. will be available in the Commission’s website at: https://wbpsc.gov.in, in due course.

Candidates intending to apply for the examination are requested to visit the Commission’s website regularly for updates including the schedule for commencement and closing dates of online submission of application.

You can download the indicative advertisement for the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-wbpsc.gov.in.

Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ INDICATIVE ADVERTISEMENT FOR MISCELLANEOUS SERVICES RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION, 2023, ADVT. NO. 11/2023' available on the home page.

Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.

How To Apply For WBPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.