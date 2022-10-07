Brain Teaser IQ Test: Identify which bucket will up first in 15 secs!

Identify which bucket will fill up first: Do you like solving brain riddles and puzzles in your leisure time, then this brain teaser is for you only! Brain teasers are kind of riddles and puzzles only but they are solved with lateral thinking. In other words, you have to think a little differently to solve solving such puzzles. Also, you have to use a creative side of your mind as the answer to the problem won’t be right in front of you. Similar to these lines, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify which bucket will fill up first in the picture.

Identify which bucket will fill up first in 15 Seconds

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you identify the Vampire in the Room?

In the above image, you have to guess which bucket will fill up first. The image shows 7 separate buckets with a tap dripping water into Bucket 1. After looking at the confusing array of pipes and misaligned buckets, can you see which bucket will fill up with water first? An active mind can solve this riddle within 15 seconds as it is an easy one. Use a little less straightforward approach to arrive at the solution. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Which car would you remove to clear traffic?

Hint: Look at the pipes connecting the buckets through which water will be poured into different buckets.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, all you had to do was to look at the connecting pipes through which water will flow into the buckets. The puzzle states that “A faucet runs over 7 buckets. So, which bucket will fill first?” Let’s look at all 7 buckets one-by-one:

Water from Bucket 1 will flow into Bucket 3 first

The pipe that goes to Bucket 4 is closed

The pipe that goes to Bucket 5 is also closed

The pipe that goes to Bucket 6 is also closed

Also, Bucket 3 is lower than 2.

So, Bucket 3 will fill up first, and then Bucket 7.

Image Source: Bright Side

Identify who is from the future in the 1970s picture

So, the answer to the puzzle is ‘Bucket 3’. The water coming down from Bucket 1 will fill bucket 3 first since Bucket 4 and Bucket 5 pipes are blocked.

Can you Spot who is the Killer of the woman in the restaurant?

In these types of brain teasers, using lateral thinking will help you to arrive at the answers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it required less duration and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in just a few seconds.

Can you identify who is the thief in the picture?