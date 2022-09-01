Brain Teaser Picture Puzzle: Identify which horse is different in 15 secs!

Identify which horse is different: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the horse which is different from the other two horses in the picture.

Only a Genius can spot hidden face of Farmer’s Wife

Identify which horse is different in 15 seconds!

Can you spot the Dog Owner in this Optical Illusion?

In the above image, you can see that there are 3 similar-looking horses. One of these horses is slightly different from the other two horses. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tough and tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot the Girl’s face hidden in the Rose?

Hint: Look closely at the thickness of lines in the horse sketches.

Only a Genius can spot the face of Young Man’s Lady Friend in this Optical illusion

Brain Teaser Answer

In this picture puzzle, it is going to be very difficult to find the different horses as the difference is a very minute detail. At first, you won't be able to notice the odd horse, but after a few seconds, you might be able to spot the odd animal by closely examining each horse's hair, eyes, hooves, and tail. If you're still struggling then take a look at the hooves of the horse in the image.

Only People with High IQ can spot 5 Animals hidden in the tree

You can see in the above image that the first top horse has a little different one of front hooves than the other two horses. The first horse has a slightly less thick line on the hooves; the other two horses have quite a thick line on one of their front hooves.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test - People with High Intelligence can spot Camel’s Rider

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

Can you spot the Doctor’s Patients in this Optical Illusion