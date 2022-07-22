Brain Teaser Puzzle: Can you spot the mistake in this Cards Picture in 10 secs?

Can you spot the mistake in this Cards Picture? This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to use a creative mind and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the lined-up card image.

Do Optical Illusions really help in assessing your IQ Level?

Can you spot the mistake in this Cards Picture in 10 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you are required to spot the mistake hidden inside the Solitaire Cards Picture. An alert mind can solve this riddle within 10 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The mistake is hidden in the numbered cards amongst the pack of cards. The highest numbered card in existence is 10!

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake hidden in the Cards Picture. In this mind game, your intelligence and eyesight will be truly tested. If you have played cards before then you probably might know everything about face cards such as the queen of hearts, the jack of spades, and the king of diamonds. Others are number cards and the highest numbered card is 10. So, can you spot the mistake in the picture of the cards?

Brain Teaser Answer

To find the mistake and pass the challenge, take a close look at every single card in the picture. Now take a moment and try to see if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. At first, you probably won't notice the mistake immediately as it’s a smaller detail than you might think. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the mistake in the question asked.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to the puzzle is the card with the number ‘12’. As the highest number card is 10 and then Jack, Queen and King come. Number 12 doesn’t exist in cards. These basic details can be easily skipped if you have a limited amount of time. A lot of people will try to find the mistake in the sequence of cards laid in the solitaire. At last, they find an actual mistake hidden inside the image.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.