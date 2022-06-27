Brain Teaser Quiz: Can you identify the next number in this matchstick Puzzle within 30 secs?

Brain Teaser: In this Quiz, try to identify the next number in the matchstick Puzzle with logical reasoning in the picture. Can you solve this matchstick puzzle in 30 Seconds?
Updated: Jun 27, 2022 17:16 IST
Can you identify the next number in this matchstick Puzzle?
Can you identify the next number in this matchstick Puzzle? This brain teaser is for those who enjoy solving analytical puzzles and games. Brain teasers are mainly a trickier version of riddles and puzzles, as these brain games are solved with lateral thinking. While solving these, you need to analyze a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to identify the next number in this matchstick Puzzle shown in the image.

Can you identify the next number in this matchstick Puzzle in 30 seconds?

In the above image, you need to identify the next number that will replace the question mark. An alert mind can solve this puzzle within 30 seconds. You need to analyze the numbers and the position of matchsticks carefully in the image. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Identify the connectors or joints between matchsticks in each number.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this matchstick puzzle, you need to identify the next number that will replace the question mark by applying some logical reasoning. So, if we look at the numbers and matchsticks closely, the number of joints are decreasing by 1 in every next number:

- 8 have 6 joints

- 9 have 5 joints

- 5 have 4 joints

- 3 have 3 joints

- 7 have 2 joints

- 1 has 1 joint

So, the answer is 1. The next number that will replace the question mark is 1 with only one joint or connection.

Using lateral thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. 

