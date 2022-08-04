GK Picture Quiz: Guess the name of this Wonder of the World famous for terrace farming in 10 secs!

GK Picture Quiz: GK Picture Quiz can be a great way to test your General Knowledge of worldly things like Geography, History, Sports, Politics, etc. These quizzes can be played on various topics and themes with various difficulty levels and challenges. A fun way to test your knowledge is by answering photos related questions. We have come up with an interesting General Knowledge Quiz where you have to identify one of the Seven Wonders of the World from the picture. So, test your general knowledge with this beautiful picture quiz!

Can you guess the name of this Wonder of the World in 10 seconds?

Image Source: Flickr

The above image is of farming done on manmade terraces. These terraces are a work of considerable engineering, built to ensure good drainage and soil fertility while also protecting the mountain itself from erosion and landslides. In this Picture Puzzle, you need to identify the name of this wonder of the world located in Peru. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: In 2007, this place was voted one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in a worldwide internet poll.

One of the Seven Wonders of the World - Machu Picchu, Peru

Photograph of Machu Picchu taken by Hiram Bingham III in 1912 after major clearing and before reconstruction work began

Machu Picchu is a 15th-century citadel from the Inca Empire located in the Eastern Cordillera of Southern Peru on a 2,430-meter (7,970 ft) mountain ridge. This wonder is located in the Machu Picchu District within Urubamba Province above the Sacred Valley, which is 80 kilometers (50 mi) northwest of Cusco. The Urubamba River flows past it, cutting through the Cordillera and creating a canyon with a tropical mountain climate.

The archaeologists believe that Machu Picchu was constructed as an estate for the Inca emperor Pachacuti (1438–1472). This place is often referred to as the "Lost City of the Incas". The Incas Empire built the estate around 1450 but is rumored to have abandoned the place a century later, at the time of the Spanish conquest.

Famous Terrace Farming in Machu Picchu

In Machu Picchu, most of the farming is done on man-made terraces. These terraces are a great example of engineering, built to ensure good drainage and soil fertility while also protecting the mountain itself from erosion and landslides. However, it is claimed, that the terraces were not as perfect as studies of the land show that there were landslides that happened during the construction of Machu Picchu. As per the sources, it is estimated that the area around the site has received more than 1,800 mm (71 in) of rain per year since AD 1450, which was more than needed to support crop growth there. Because of the large amount of rainfall at Machu Picchu, it was found that irrigation was not needed for the terraces.