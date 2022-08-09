Optical Illusion Numerical Test: Which Number did you see first?

Optical Illusion Numerical Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending image of an object or drawing or picture that has different appearances if looked at from different perspectives. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of visual analysis. These days people are spending more time on their mobiles and laptops which is affecting their vision in a lot many ways. If you are suspicious that your vision might have gotten worse, then why not test your vision with this Optical Illusion Numerical Test?

Numerical Optical Illusion Test

The above image was shared on social media as a visual test. The image was posted on Twitter with the question “Do you see a number? If so, what number?” There is a six-digit number hidden in this black and white image. This optical illusion image shows a circle with a black and white zig-zag pattern with numbers hidden inside the circle. The alternating zig-zag gives the impression that the image is moving, which leads to the optical illusion.

DO you see a number?



This optical illusion is merely a fun way of testing your vision. The results may not be precise but at least you will know whether you need to see your ophthalmologist or not! Whatever numbers you see in the image, if you ever felt that your eyesight is getting worse, do seek out professional help.

Which Number did you see first in this Optical Illusion?

In this optical illusion, people see three different combinations of four numbers. As per Social media responses, people saw the number 45283 and some identified the number as 528.

The correct answer is “3452839”. If you increase the contrast of the image and make the Zig-Zag lines a little more blurry then you would be able to identify the correct number in this optical illusion.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, which number did you see first in this optical illusion?