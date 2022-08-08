Optical Illusion Visual Test: Are the Red Lines Straight or Curved?

Optical Illusion Visual Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or drawing or picture that has different appearances if looked at from different perspectives. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration is the optical illusion with blurred lines - blue and red.

The above image was created as the Herring illusion, Worth & Packard, 1999. This optical illusion is an example of both blurred lines and a delay in perception. The blurred lines of optical illusion have left Internet users intrigued. It is a Visual optical illusion because when something in our peripheral moves across our retina, we don’t get a dot, but a blurred line. This blurred line tells our brain that something is in motion, and lets us know what direction we’re going.

Herring Illusion - Red Lines are Straight

The Herring Illusion explains that although the red lines are in fact straight and parallel, the way the lines move into the center causes your mind to think they are bowed out because the brain is predicting what will happen in the next 1/10th of a second. The seemingly curved red lines are straight and parallel to each other. The background makes you think otherwise.

It is a complicated optical illusion as it covers both aspects - change of shape and change of color. Usually, our brain has difficulty filtering out different colors seemingly close to the spectrum.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot Red Lines Straight or Curved in this optical illusion?

