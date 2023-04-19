Who Won Yesterday IPL Match: SRH vs MI, Check All Details Here

Yesterday's IPL Match: The 16th season of the popular cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, is ongoing and is turning out to be a wholly unexpected affair. So far, we’ve seen impossible scorecards chased down easily, low totals defended effortlessly, five consecutive sixes in an over, and not even half the games have occurred.

Yesterday’s IPL match was on similar lines. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) went head-to-head in the much-anticipated Match 25 of the 2023 IPL on April 18. SRH and MI lit up the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and delivered an exciting game for the fans. Although both sides were played toe-to-toe, MI beat SRH by 14 runs.

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? SRH vs MI Result & Highlights

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss, and captain Aiden Markram opted to bowl first.

Mumbai Indians registered a massive 192-run total on the scoreboard, with a loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

SRH maintained a steady run rate until the middle overs and were looking to clinch the game. But a slew of wickets by MI bowlers quickly turned the match in their favour.

Harry Brook bowed out early, and captain Aiden Markram and opener Mayan Agarwal formed a good partnership.

But despite SRH’s best efforts, MI managed to secure the win by 14 runs.

MI’s Cameron Green (64 off 40, 1-29) guided Mumbai Indians to victory.

Arjun Tendulkar also scored his first wicket of the IPL.

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's IPL Match 25, SRH vs MI?

MI’s Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla and SRH’s Marco Jansen took the most wickets in yesterday’s IPL match (2 each) in four overs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the SRH vs MI Match?

MI’s Cameron Green scored the most runs in yesterday’s IPL match. The Kiwi batter recorded a match-winning 64-run knock off just 40 balls.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's IPL match?

MI’s Tilak Varma hit the most sixes (4) in yesterday’s clash between SRH and MI. Varma made 37 runs in 17 balls.

Who was the Man of the Match of IPL 2023 Match 25 Yesterday?

The Player Of The Match award for yesterday’s thrilling clash between SRH and MI went to Cameron Green (MI), who scored 64 runs off 40 balls and bowled 4 overs, taking one wicket and conceding 29 runs. Other awards are as follows:

TIAGO.ev Electric Striker Of The Match: Heinrich Klassen (SRH)

Herbalife Active Catch Of The Match: Aiden Markram (SRH)

Visit Saudi Beyond The Boundaries Longest 6: Heinrich Klaasen, 91 metres

RuPay On-The-Go 4s: Cameron Green, 6 fours

UPSTOX Most Valuable Asset Of The Match: Cameron Green

Dream11 Gamechanger Of The Match: Cameron Green

