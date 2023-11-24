BSEB 10th Sent-up exam 11th Quarterly Exam Schedule Revised, Check Dates Here

BSEB Exam 2024 Schedule: The Bihar School Examination Board has revised the BSEB class 10 sent-up exam schedule. As per the official notification available, the exam scheduled for November 27, 2023, will now be held on December 4, 2023. Along with the class 10 sent-up exams, the board has also revised the schedule for the class 11 quarterly exam. The exams to be held on November 27, 2023, will be conducted on December 5, 2023.
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar pic.twitter.com/gFxt1bGjHP— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 24, 2023
The revised schedule, the BSEB 10th sent-up exams are being conducted on November 23, 23, 25, and December 4, 2023, for all regular and private students who will be appearing for the BSEB 2024 exams. The class 11 quarter;y exam schedule will be November 25, 28, 29, and 30, and December 1, 2, and 5, 2023.
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #Matric_Annual_Exam_2024 pic.twitter.com/zZdWl2oMBx— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 24, 2023
BSEB 2023 Exam Revised Schedule
|
Date
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
December 4
|
114 Higher Mathematics
118 Commerce
116 Economics
121-Persian
122 Sanskrit
123-Arabic
124-Maithili
117-Fine Arts
118 Home Science
119-Dance
120Music
|
127- Security
125 Beautician
129 - Tourism
130-Retail Management
131 Automobile
132 Electronics & H/W
133 Beauty and Wellness
134 Telecom
135 IT/ITs
|
December 5
|
Mathematics
|
Biology, business studies, geography
Also Read: RUK Revaluation Results 2023 Announced; Download Rayalaseema University Mark Sheet Here