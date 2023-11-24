BSEB 10th Sent-up exam 11th Quarterly Exam Schedule Revised, Check Dates Here

BSEB Exam 2024 Schedule: The Bihar School Examination Board has revised the BSEB class 10 sent-up exam schedule. As per the official notification available, the exam scheduled for November 27, 2023, will now be held on December 4, 2023. Along with the class 10 sent-up exams, the board has also revised the schedule for the class 11 quarterly exam. The exams to be held on November 27, 2023, will be conducted on December 5, 2023.

The revised schedule, the BSEB 10th sent-up exams are being conducted on November 23, 23, 25, and December 4, 2023, for all regular and private students who will be appearing for the BSEB 2024 exams. The class 11 quarter;y exam schedule will be November 25, 28, 29, and 30, and December 1, 2, and 5, 2023.

BSEB 2023 Exam Revised Schedule

Date Shift 1 Shift 2 December 4 114 Higher Mathematics 118 Commerce 116 Economics 121-Persian 122 Sanskrit 123-Arabic 124-Maithili 117-Fine Arts 118 Home Science 119-Dance 120Music 127- Security 125 Beautician 129 - Tourism 130-Retail Management 131 Automobile 132 Electronics & H/W 133 Beauty and Wellness 134 Telecom 135 IT/ITs December 5 Mathematics Biology, business studies, geography

