BSEB 10th Sent-up exam 11th Quarterly Exam Schedule Revised, Check Dates Here

The Bihar School Examination Board has revised the exam schedule for the BSEB 10th sent-up exam and 11th quarterly exam to be conducted on November 27, 2023. Check the revised dates for both exams here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 24, 2023 15:50 IST
BSEB Exam 2024 Schedule: The Bihar School Examination Board has revised the BSEB class 10 sent-up exam schedule. As per the official notification available, the exam scheduled for November 27, 2023, will now be held on December 4, 2023. Along with the class 10 sent-up exams, the board has also revised the schedule for the class 11 quarterly exam. The exams to be held on November 27, 2023, will be conducted on December 5, 2023. 

The revised schedule, the BSEB 10th sent-up exams are being conducted on November 23, 23, 25, and December 4, 2023, for all regular and private students who will be appearing for the BSEB 2024 exams. The class 11 quarter;y exam schedule will be November 25, 28, 29, and 30, and December 1, 2, and 5, 2023.

BSEB 2023 Exam Revised Schedule

Date 

Shift 1

Shift 2

December 4

114 Higher Mathematics

118 Commerce

116 Economics

121-Persian

122 Sanskrit

123-Arabic

124-Maithili

117-Fine Arts

118 Home Science

119-Dance 

120Music

127- Security

125 Beautician

129 - Tourism

130-Retail Management

131 Automobile

132 Electronics & H/W

133 Beauty and Wellness

134 Telecom

135 IT/ITs

December 5

Mathematics

Biology, business studies, geography

